Breaking Debuts At The Olympics, Xitter Had Praise & Jokes
Breaking made its official debut at the Olympic Games, and social media had praise and jokes for it in equal amounts. On Friday (August 9), the art of breaking officially became a sport at the Olympic Games being held in Paris, France. Snoop Dogg opened up the event walking into the venue to his hit, “Drop It Like It’s Hot” which got the packed crowd hyped up. The much-anticipated competition began with the B-girls facing off against each other beginning with a pre-qualifying round featuring India Sardjoe of The Netherlands against Manizha Talash representing the Olympic Refugee Team. Talash, originally from Afghanistan, was unable to compete for her country due to its oppressive restrictions on women athletes. Talash sported a “Free Afghan Women” shawl during her rounds, which she lost to India who advanced to the round-robin bracket.
