Jordan Chiles Has To Give Back Bronze Medal, X Reacts
Jordan Chiles Stripped of Bronze Medal By IOC Because Appeal Was 4 Seconds Too Late, USA X Rallies Around Her
The US Olympic & Paralympic Committee Pushes BackFollowing the IOC’s statement, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee came to Chiles’ defense, adding that it would file an appeal.
“We firmly believe that Jordan rightfully earned the bronze medal, and there were critical errors in both the initial scoring by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) and the subsequent CAS appeal process that need to be addressed,” it said in a statement.
“Given these circumstances, we are committed to pursuing an appeal to help Jordan Chiles receive the recognition she deserves,” the US committee said. “We remain dedicated to supporting her as an Olympic champion and will continue to work diligently to resolve this matter swiftly and fairly.”USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Saturday night, “We are devastated by the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling regarding women’s floor exercise,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement Saturday night. “The inquiry into the Difficulty Value of Jordan Chiles’ floor exercise routine was filed in good faith and, we believed, in accordance with FIG rules to ensure accurate scoring.
Social Media Rallies Behind ChilesAs expected, the IOC’s ruling is not sitting well with folks in the US, and everyone is rallying behind Chiles. “The judges should be penalized, not Jordan Chiles. She did nothing wrong. I am livid about this entire situation,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Another post read, “They can’t stand to see Black women win. Jordan Chiles, you will forever be our champion.” Chiles has not said much following the ruling, but she did post four broken-heart emojis on her Instagram on Saturday before announcing she was taking a break from social media.
“I am taking the time and removing myself from social media for my mental health thank you,” she wrote.Her decision comes after the US Gymnastics said Chiles was the “subject to consistent, utterly baseless and extremely hurtful attacks on social media.” “No athlete should be subject to such treatment,” they said. “We condemn the attacks and those who engage, support or instigate them. We commend Jordan for conducting herself with integrity both on and off the competition floor, and we continue to stand by and support her.” Now, we will wait to see what happens after the US Olympic Committee’s appeal; you can see more reactions in the gallery below.
Jordan Chiles Stripped of Bronze Medal By IOC Because Appeal Was 4 Seconds Too Late, USA X Rallies Around Her was originally published on cassiuslife.com