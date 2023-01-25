‘Girl’s Trip 2’ Is Officially Confirmed, Twitter Begs For Tiffany Haddish To Be Replaced

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

In 2013, while the girl was a student at a comedy camp, Haddish and Spears were also alleged to have coerced Jane Doe to duplicate a sexually suggestive Subway commercial. It is also alleged that Haddish demonstrated practicing oral sex for the girl to duplicate while Spears was present.

Funny or Die quickly distanced themselves from Haddish, Spears and the skit, saying that it was independently uploaded and immediately removed from their site once its content was flagged.

In September, the lawsuit against Haddish and Spears was dropped. In a statement, Jane Doe said, “My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years – and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us. We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us.”

Multiple reports say that Haddish quietly settled the case but that has not been confirmed by her or any of her representatives.

Given the legal issues involved, Haddish has not been able to comment much on the matter. However, in 2022, she did say in a since-deleted Instagram post, “Clearly while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all, and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it.”

Haddish seems to be experiencing more blowback than Spears, which was made clear by the response to her returning to Girls Trip. While he has a podcast, over 200,000 Instagram followers, and is selling out stand-up shows, there are people who say they won’t support the movie if she returns to it.

On a red carpet at Sundance earlier this week, Haddish said she was excited about Girls Trip 2.

“I gotta get my visas and everything together, I guess,” she said on a red carpet at Sundance after the news broke. “I gotta get my shots, my visas and I better get my languages right, too. I only speak Hebrew and Japanese. I gotta lot of work to do.”

No word on when filming will begin as no script has been completed yet. Oliver cowrote the first movie with Kenya Barris based on a story they collaborated on with Erica Rivinoja. Packer will return as producer, and Malcolm D. Lee as director. Girls Trip made over $150 million on a $17 million budget.

It also featured a memorable cameo from Queen Sugar star Kofi Siriboe, who is Ghanaian-American, but no word on whether or not he’ll be reprising his role as Pinkett’s love interest.

