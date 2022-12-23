And just like that, it’s Christmas again! It’s time to deck the halls with holiday fashion 2022, and you know we have just the inspiration you need. ‘Tis the season for family gatherings, cooperate parties, festive soirees, plus more. And while everyone else is worrying about what gifts to buy, our concern is how to stylishly slay these events.
Holiday shindigs usually call for red, green, or sequin attire. However, this year the gworls are showing up to these affairs in whatever feels good to their souls. We’ve grazed Instagram to see what was popping in the holiday attire department, and we found some unique, yet fun outfits to try for your upcoming holiday plans. The holiday fashion 2022 trends are all about boldness, spunkiness, and authenticity. From lively colors to prints, casual looks, traditional threads, and more – here are six influencers who are doing holiday style their way.
Jump in below to get your inspiration!
Get Your Holiday Style Inspiration From These 6 Fashionistas was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Ashley
Who needs red and green when you’re pretty in pink? Ashley is ditching the usual Christmas colors and going for a soft, pink plaid look. Plaid is the staple print of winter, and this cute set is definitely giving holiday chic.
2. Dee Henry
If you’re going to do traditional holiday colors, add some pizazz to it like Dee did. This red dress is both sexy and fabulous, and the silver booties and purse make the look pop.
3. Chante
Chante will shut any sweater party down in this cool ensemble. We love how she paired this festive sweater with bold tights, white boots, and a jazzy beret. This look is both fancy and comfortable and perfect for a night of holiday partying.
4. Marsha B
If your coat game is fly like Marsha’s, then you don’t need much else for your holiday garb. Throw your fancy coat on with some bomb heels and march right on in your holiday occasion looking like a style guru.
5. Samjah Iman
The rich auntie look is always in, especially during the holidays. Nothing says Christmas more than a sequin look. Pair your sequin with a casual piece and call it a sparkling night!
6. Adewunimi Erhabor
Now if you’re trying to snatch edges at the holiday party, then look no further than Adewunimi’s festive garb. We are in love with her unique orange and red frock and how she accented the look with silver accessories and fishnet stockings. If you’re invited to a function that calls for dressy attire, this is your look to imitate.