Gabrielle Union’s holiday collection at NY & CO is the perfect line for all your Christmas party needs! With statement reds, jacquard prints and tailored jumpsuits, you’re presence will be the present at each gathering.

“The line includes silver jacquard suit, statement reds, a long sleeve jumpsuit and some super cozy sweaters and pants. It also sees the return of some fan favorites from last winter – a black sequin skirt, rainbow sequin skirt, sequin jumpsuit and sequin palazzo,” an official press for the release reads.

With almost everything in the line under $100, Gabby’s NY&Co collection can double as a budget-friendly fashion buy and a great Christmas gift for the stylist career woman in your life. The line also features a spectrum of sizes ranging from XXS – XXL or 00 – 20 and some plus size pieces ranging from 1X – 3X.

Union enlisted her girl gang Raven Goodwin, Ajiona Alexus, Essence Atkins and Valarie Pettiford as models for the clothes so you know it’s real.

Check out the line, below.

Gabrielle Union’s Line With NY & CO Has The Perfect Holiday Pieces For Your Wardrobe was originally published on hellobeautiful.com