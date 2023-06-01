Former ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Star & D.C. Young Fly’s Longtime Partner Ms Jacky Oh! Passes Away At 32

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Ms Jacky Oh!, the former Wild ‘N Out star and longtime girlfriend of comedian/actor D.C. Young Fly has died at the age of 32, according to multiple reports.

Details are still thin, with TMZ reporting Ms. Jacky O, real name Jacklyn Smith, died in Miami to undergo a “mommy makover” with a popular plastic surgeon, a since-deleted Instagram post revealed.

D.C. Young Fly was in Atlanta filming new episodes of the Nick Cannon-created variety show when he learned of the tragic news.

The devastating news was confirmed in a series of posts on the official Wild’ N Out Twitter account through a BET Media Group Spokesperson.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N’ Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed,” the first tweet reads.

“Jacky Oh was a loving friend & beloved colleague of the Wild N’ Out cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children.”

“The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time.”

D.C. Young Fly and Ms Jacky Oh! met in 2015, the same year he made his debut on Wild’ N Out before becoming one of the more popular cast members.

With D.C. Young Fly killing it on the show, Smith left and went on to launch a lip gloss line called the J Nova Collection and have three children with the comedian, daughters Nova, and Nala, and their son Prince who was born last year.

Social Media Is Showering DC Young Fly With Love

Social media is sending thoughts and prayers to D.C. Young Fly, who will need nothing but love and support following this tragic news.

Our thoughts are with D.C. Young Fly and his family.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty

Former ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Star & D.C. Young Fly’s Longtime Partner Ms Jacky Oh! Passes Away At 32 was originally published on cassiuslife.com