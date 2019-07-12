Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Kids Did This Week On Instagram (07/6-07/12)

Copyright © 2019 Interactive One, LLC.
I don’t know who’s more of a mood @babyjunie4 trolling the paps or @imanshumpert Holdin my wig cause ah bish got hot! 😩😩😩😂😂😂😍😍😍😍 what would I do without these two?!!! They aggyyyyyyy Lmfao UPDATE: this nig is holding the brush too to make sure the shit still laid, it’s so much going on in this pic 😩😩😂😂😂🙌🏾 if ya husband don’t hold ya wig while u tryna be great at the beach throw him away lmao
A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor) on Jul 10, 2019 at 9:45am PDT
Someone’s walking 🙌🏽 #cairo #firststeps #motherhood
A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on Jul 11, 2019 at 9:23am PDT
Today is Lennon’s Birthday! Just 2 days after mine. He’s the best bday gift God could bless me with. A little me! I Can’t wait to teach him everything my father taught me and more. All while learning how to be the best father I can be to him and his sister. Chocolate Milk cheers to the first of many bdays we’ll celebrate together! Love ya LL Kool G!
A post shared by lancegross (@lancegross) on Jul 10, 2019 at 8:51am PDT
This is 4!
A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on Jul 10, 2019 at 4:19pm PDT
A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 10, 2019 at 1:18am PDT
Mood: Life is Good💃🏾❤️ @pilarjhena #3Months
A post shared by #PorshaWilliams (@porsha4real) on Jul 10, 2019 at 12:09pm PDT
Thank you @kandi for the teething necklace @thebrooklyndaly loves it. Good job @acewellstucker she loves everything ❤️👶🏽 get yours at @shopraisingace
A post shared by Kenya Moore Daly (@thekenyamoore) on Jul 10, 2019 at 7:02pm PDT
she wanted a very fancy picnic, the kind Ursula would have if she were young ? Whatever that means #CravingsCollection
A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 10, 2019 at 11:59am PDT
After party vibes with Great people!
A post shared by lancegross (@lancegross) on Jul 9, 2019 at 11:57pm PDT
Let me get out the way early....... I have a court order in place that says I can’t post any pics with my daughter...... I’m almost sure every proud father out there don’t realize how lucky they are that they can post every proud moment that have of their daughters..... This post might cost me in the end but my daughter just turned 12 today and I’m just jumping for joy cause she’s my first born... She’s so smart, she’s so powerful and mature.... She’s so kind to everyone and curious about everything.... She’s such a great big sister and she told me the other day that her greatest gift is being my daughter and a big sister........ Happy Birthday SHAYLA GIBSON!!! You have changed my life forever and ever...... ps to the women’s USA winning team you have done SO much for my daughters confidence not only did you win... But you’re winning from ALL of the statements you’re making! Shayla loves soccer and your win has taken her love for the game into new heights! #ProudFather.... My father wasn’t there for me.... Over the years I’m overly committed myself to being present and being a father.... That’s truly how you #BreakTheCycle
A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Jul 11, 2019 at 8:01am PDT
I meannnnn my baby Psalm is so sweet!!!
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 10, 2019 at 2:01pm PDT