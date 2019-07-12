CLOSE
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Kids Did This Week On Instagram (07/6-07/12)

Posted 16 hours ago

1. Junie Hit The Beach With Her Parents

2. Baby Cairo Started Walking!

3. Lennon Turned 1!

4. Ryan Turned 4!

This is 4!

5. Blue Walked The Red Carpet With Her Mom

6. Pilar Is Still Living Her Best Life

7. Brooklyn Ate Moms Necklace! LOL

8. Luna And Miles Had A Picnic

9. Berkeley Posed With Yara On The Red Carpet

After party vibes with Great people!

10. Shayla Turned 12

Let me get out the way early....... I have a court order in place that says I can’t post any pics with my daughter...... I’m almost sure every proud father out there don’t realize how lucky they are that they can post every proud moment that have of their daughters..... This post might cost me in the end but my daughter just turned 12 today and I’m just jumping for joy cause she’s my first born... She’s so smart, she’s so powerful and mature.... She’s so kind to everyone and curious about everything.... She’s such a great big sister and she told me the other day that her greatest gift is being my daughter and a big sister........ Happy Birthday SHAYLA GIBSON!!! You have changed my life forever and ever...... ps to the women’s USA winning team you have done SO much for my daughters confidence not only did you win... But you’re winning from ALL of the statements you’re making! Shayla loves soccer and your win has taken her love for the game into new heights! #ProudFather.... My father wasn’t there for me.... Over the years I’m overly committed myself to being present and being a father.... That’s truly how you #BreakTheCycle

11. Pslam Caught Some Sun

I meannnnn my baby Psalm is so sweet!!!

