Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did This Week On Instagram (10/27-11/02)

Posted 9 hours ago

1. The Carters Won Halloween

2. Monica Shows Support To Stacey Abrams

3. Tika Sumpter’s Baby Girl Was Moana For Halloween

4. John Legend and Chrissy Tiegen All Dressed Up For Halloween

🇬🇧👸🤴🏽🇬🇧

5. LeBron And Savannah Got Spooky!

6. Beyonce As Phoni Braxton

7. Kenya Moore Shares That She Has Preeclampsia

8. Tyra Banks Encourages Everyone To Vote

9. Oprah Knocked On Doors To Get Folks To Vote

10. Omari Hardwick Has A Message For His Kids

Dear Super Nova & Brave Boy, When you get older you will read things about your Papa & your Mama. Some of these things will be true. Some of these things could not be furthest from the truth. To the latter....i say this: Your Papa has cared about his fans (especially his REAL ones) ALWAYS. But, Papa will NEVER care about ANYONE more than i care about you two. No one & i mean NO one made your Papa. GOD made your Papa. And your Mama. We were THAT type. And God blessed your Papa with so many colors many were confused about who i was. They can read this with you two if need be. I was someone who struggled with the fame that came with all that God blessed me with. My negotiation with God was: Ok i will do the fame....as long as the FAME minus the E=remains the MOST important thing to me. Nova & Brave, you will read too many like you say that their parent or father who was in your Papa’s position....neglected them or forgot that they were his legacy. Not his performances within characters & story. Read this: I WILL NEVER FORGET. Including on this day off from work when ALL i wanted to do was focus on you. Not drama that i was not payed to act in. #iRepeatRelax #MaybEiWontChangeTheFaceOfActing #BuTiCanHelpChangeTheFaceOfCelebrity #AndARTistry #ThankYouFans #LoveYouGhostRiders #LoveMyBrotherJamilForHavingMyBack #MamaBearJaeYouStrong #LOOOOVEyouNOVABRAVE 🤜🏽❤️🤛🏽

