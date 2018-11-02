Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did This Week On Instagram (10/27-11/02)

Copyright © 2018 Interactive One, LLC.
Posted 9 hours ago
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Nov 1, 2018 at 2:04am PDT
View this post on Instagram Not Everyone’s ambitions will be world domination or Carnegie Hall, but we should be driven beyond what we know and feel safe doing !!! @staceyabrams .... GO VOTE A post shared by Monica Brown (@monicabrown) on Nov 1, 2018 at 7:03pm PDT
View this post on Instagram I am Moana of Motunui! #HappyHalloween #Ella #Moana #Disney A post shared by Tika Sumpter (@tikasumpter) on Oct 31, 2018 at 12:13pm PDT
View this post on Instagram 🇬🇧👸🤴🏽🇬🇧 A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Oct 31, 2018 at 10:51pm PDT
View this post on Instagram We ready for all the smoke💨!!!! Don’t roll up, cause if you do it’s gone be trouble, trouble! #halloweenchronicles🎃 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Nov 1, 2018 at 9:00pm PDT
View this post on Instagram Sending love and adoration to one of our talented legends. Thank you for the countless bops. Your tone, your beauty, your range, and your God-given talent is treasured. Loving you always. Have a Happy Halloween my Kings and Queens. A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 30, 2018 at 12:51pm PDT
View this post on Instagram I made fun of my swollen feet at @cynthiabailey10 party. Next day my tests came back for possible preeclampsia... I gained 17 lbs in ONE week due to severe swelling and water retention, high blood pressure, and excess protein in urine. This is NOT normal! I took more tests. Baby is fine but if they come back higher #babydaly will have to come same day. Staying positive. To my pregnant sisters please go to your visits and tell the doctor of any drastic changes. Thank God I have great doctors.🙏🏾 #babydaly #highrisk #love #family #miraclebaby #kenyamoore #babybump #pregnantover40 A post shared by Kenya Moore Daly (@thekenyamoore) on Oct 27, 2018 at 9:47am PDT
View this post on Instagram Throwback to voting in 2012! Do you have a fierce plan to vote in the midterms in just 5 days?? Check your registration status and find your polling place at iWillVote.com! 🇺🇸 A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on Nov 1, 2018 at 3:43pm PDT
View this post on Instagram U never know who’s gonna come a knocking! #teamabrams A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Nov 1, 2018 at 10:51am PDT
View this post on Instagram Dear Super Nova & Brave Boy, When you get older you will read things about your Papa & your Mama. Some of these things will be true. Some of these things could not be furthest from the truth. To the latter....i say this: Your Papa has cared about his fans (especially his REAL ones) ALWAYS. But, Papa will NEVER care about ANYONE more than i care about you two. No one & i mean NO one made your Papa. GOD made your Papa. And your Mama. We were THAT type. And God blessed your Papa with so many colors many were confused about who i was. They can read this with you two if need be. I was someone who struggled with the fame that came with all that God blessed me with. My negotiation with God was: Ok i will do the fame....as long as the FAME minus the E=remains the MOST important thing to me. Nova & Brave, you will read too many like you say that their parent or father who was in your Papa’s position....neglected them or forgot that they were his legacy. Not his performances within characters & story. Read this: I WILL NEVER FORGET. Including on this day off from work when ALL i wanted to do was focus on you. Not drama that i was not payed to act in. #iRepeatRelax #MaybEiWontChangeTheFaceOfActing #BuTiCanHelpChangeTheFaceOfCelebrity #AndARTistry #ThankYouFans #LoveYouGhostRiders #LoveMyBrotherJamilForHavingMyBack #MamaBearJaeYouStrong #LOOOOVEyouNOVABRAVE 🤜🏽❤️🤛🏽 A post shared by Omari Hardwick (@omarihardwickofficial) on Oct 31, 2018 at 3:23pm PDT
