Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did This Week On Instagram (10/12-10/18)

Posted 5 hours ago

1. So Many Beautiful People In One Photo

2. Tamron Hall Had Cyntoia Brown And Her Husband On Her Show

3. Lance Gross And His Daughter Are Too Cute

View this post on Instagram

Krazy Kidz

A post shared by lancegross (@lancegross) on

4. We Love Gabrielle Union’s New Hair

View this post on Instagram

Me ❤ ❤❤

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

5. Ginuwine Celebrated His Birthday With His Grandkids….Yes Grandkids!

6. Ray J And Princess’ Baby Girl Is Too Cute

View this post on Instagram

Dada ❤️ @rayj @rayconglobal

A post shared by Princess Love Norwood (@princesslove) on

7. Kenya Moore Is One Hot Mama

View this post on Instagram

Watch out for the 🐍 #Rhoa

A post shared by Kenya Moore Daly (@thekenyamoore) on

8. Tracee We Need This Hat!….Seriously!

View this post on Instagram

Hat work!

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on

9. Rihanna Posted A Video To Put Those Pregnancy Rumors To Bed

10. Psalm West And True Thompson

View this post on Instagram

OBSESSED

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

