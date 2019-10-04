CLOSE
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did This Week On Instagram (09/28-10/04)

Posted October 4, 2019

1. Ciara’s Selfie Game Is On Point

Always. Periodtt.

2. Chris Brown And Big Sean

3. Kelly Rowland Looking Like A Goddess In Green

4. Gabrielle Union Rocking Blond Hair

5. Lance Gross And His Wife

6. John And Chrissy’s Daughter Luna

wowwww Luna’s #OOTD

7. Ryan Destiny Being A Tourist Out In Paris

Me. Being a little tourist. 🤓

8. LeBron James In The Gym

9. Naomi Campbell’s Airport Look Is Comfy And Cute

10. Will Smith On Set

