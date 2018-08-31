Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did This Week On Instagram (08/24-08/31)

Copyright © 2018 Interactive One, LLC.
Thank You @GeorgiaAquarium for an incredible time and being so sweet to us today! #homesweethome A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Aug 30, 2018 at 4:06pm PDT
Rest in peace to an American hero, statesman, servant of the people, and dear friend. Godspeed Senator McCain. My prayers for Cindy and the beautiful McCain family. A post shared by Larry Fitzgerald (@larryfitzgerald) on Aug 25, 2018 at 5:52pm PDT
As Laiyah’s 5th Birthday Sept 3rd approaches , I’ve been thinking of this day constantly ... On this moment I felt an overwhelming amount of love & joy that I have been blessed enough to experience twice before !! To every Mom you are special & To every Dad that awaits that moment to cut the cord & be there like my husband was you’re irreplaceable!! 5years later she lights up our heart like the very second she was born 😍 @laiyahbrown #Almost5 #YesIDocumentEverything 🤷🏽♀️😂 A post shared by Monica Brown (@monicabrown) on Aug 30, 2018 at 9:12am PDT
OTR II Atlanta GA A post shared by lancegross (@lancegross) on Aug 25, 2018 at 11:33pm PDT
#TBT @asahdkhaled @diddy A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Aug 30, 2018 at 4:40pm PDT
🎀✨ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 29, 2018 at 1:12pm PDT
Had so much fun with these guys @blameitonkway @kingbach @diamondbfilms! 😝 ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ #MadeForNow #DaddyYankee #dancewithjanet A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Aug 29, 2018 at 8:34am PDT
home. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 27, 2018 at 10:42pm PDT
Man’s best friend. 🐕 ✨ #LoveMyPack #LivingLikeJackson A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Aug 29, 2018 at 11:56am PDT
Waking up every morning next to my best friend is a blessing I could've never imagined. 4 years later... You're still the one I wanna laugh with and snuggle and love on and ride with... @dwyanewade Happy Anniversary baby! 💃🏾🤗😍🤵🏿👰🏾 A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Aug 30, 2018 at 9:04am PDT
