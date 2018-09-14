Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (09/08-09/14)

Copyright © 2018 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
Posted 11 hours ago
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 13, 2018 at 7:19pm PDT
A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 13, 2018 at 7:19pm PDT
View this post on Instagram And of course the Baby Girl... You’ve given her four good girlfriends/cousins to grow with ♥️ We love you !! Celebrate , you didn’t just do it , you did it BIG .... @ludacris A post shared by Monica Brown (@monicabrown) on Sep 11, 2018 at 4:30pm PDT
And of course the Baby Girl... You’ve given her four good girlfriends/cousins to grow with ♥️ We love you !! Celebrate , you didn’t just do it , you did it BIG .... @ludacris
A post shared by Monica Brown (@monicabrown) on Sep 11, 2018 at 4:30pm PDT
View this post on Instagram Happy Bday My Virgo Brother. Trust that You Are Missed Now More than Ever. 🙏🏽🙏🏽@paulwalker A post shared by @ ludacris on Sep 12, 2018 at 1:21pm PDT
Happy Bday My Virgo Brother. Trust that You Are Missed Now More than Ever. 🙏🏽🙏🏽@paulwalker
A post shared by @ ludacris on Sep 12, 2018 at 1:21pm PDT
View this post on Instagram After...#WadeWineBusiness @dwadecellars A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Sep 11, 2018 at 5:29pm PDT
After...#WadeWineBusiness @dwadecellars
A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Sep 11, 2018 at 5:29pm PDT
View this post on Instagram I love marshmallows DAWN DOTTA !THANOS SENDS HIS REGARDS A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on Sep 10, 2018 at 4:42pm PDT
I love marshmallows DAWN DOTTA !THANOS SENDS HIS REGARDS
A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on Sep 10, 2018 at 4:42pm PDT
View this post on Instagram Love. ♥️ A post shared by LeToya Luckett-Walker (@letoyaluckett) on Sep 12, 2018 at 3:54pm PDT
Love. ♥️
A post shared by LeToya Luckett-Walker (@letoyaluckett) on Sep 12, 2018 at 3:54pm PDT
View this post on Instagram slumber party 🎀 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 11, 2018 at 8:23pm PDT
slumber party 🎀
A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 11, 2018 at 8:23pm PDT
View this post on Instagram MEXICO A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Sep 13, 2018 at 2:29pm PDT
MEXICO
A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Sep 13, 2018 at 2:29pm PDT
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 10, 2018 at 12:28pm PDT
A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 10, 2018 at 12:28pm PDT
View this post on Instagram Play Hard. Work Harder✌🏽 A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey10) on Sep 13, 2018 at 2:54pm PDT
Play Hard. Work Harder✌🏽
A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey10) on Sep 13, 2018 at 2:54pm PDT