Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/01-02/07)

Posted 6 hours ago

1. Ciara Is Slaying Her Pregnancy

Vintage Seahawks Jersey Re-Purposed. 💚💙 #3

2. The Carters Attended The Super Bowl

3. Lance Gross Worked On The Return Of House Of Payne

Today’s Work Work Work

4. Tracee Ellis Ross Is Stunning

🕷

5. Gabrielle Union and Kaavia Spent Some Quality Time Together

6. Tia Mowry’s Husband And Son Attended The Lakers Game To Show Love For Kobe

7. Jada Looks Like A Teenager

This is me.📷 By: @willowsmith

8. Michelle Slayed Her Ivy Park

Them: you’re late! Me: I know, FASHIONABLY!! 🧡

9. More Michelle Because WOW

10. LeBron Wishes His Mom A Happy Birthday

