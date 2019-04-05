Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Istagram This Week (03/29-04/05)

Copyright © 2019 Interactive One, LLC.
Posted 9 hours ago
Ladies night out... 👑🤑
A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Apr 1, 2019 at 9:27pm PDT
Always Better When We're Together... ❤💖🥰❤💖🥰❤💖🥰 My heart melts everytime @kaaviajames @dwyanewade
A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Apr 4, 2019 at 9:52am PDT
My Baby got her hair braided! She hyped! Lol Thank you @ashleymoniqueharper 🐢🐢🐢
A post shared by lancegross (@lancegross) on Apr 3, 2019 at 9:32pm PDT
A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 30, 2019 at 10:53pm PDT
My new @fentybeauty #SUNSTALKR BRONZER is OUT NOW !! This creamy, soft-matte powder bronzer comes in 8 shades! Get it now at fentybeauty.com , @Sephora, @harveynichols, and #SephorainJCP !
A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 5, 2019 at 8:14am PDT
💕🌴✨
A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 1, 2019 at 8:50am PDT
❥ My Everything ❥
A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 29, 2019 at 6:27am PDT
#TBT ~ @instylemagazine
A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Apr 4, 2019 at 7:18am PDT
I wrote a book! It's called #Sulwe! This is the cover! I'm thrilled to share it with you. Sulwe is out October 1 and is available for pre-order today at the link in bio! The extraordinary @VashtiHarrison illustrated the story. I wrote #Sulwe to encourage children (and everyone really!) to love the skin they are in and see the beauty that radiates from within. #Bookstagram #ChildrensBooks
A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Apr 1, 2019 at 12:26pm PDT
Time 🙋♀🏻 To 🤷♀🏽 Run 🙆🏼 Florida 💁♀🏾. The #ClawsTNT queens are back and ready to take the throne June 9 on @TNTDrama
A post shared by Niecy Nash (@niecynash1) on Apr 4, 2019 at 10:24am PDT