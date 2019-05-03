Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (04/27-05/03)

Copyright © 2019 Interactive One, LLC.
Posted 7 hours ago
Celebrating my big sister @michellerich46 today!!! I can’t thank this woman enough for all the love & support she’s giving me my entire life!! She took me everywhere with her as a kid. She would kick yo ass about me too..fr!!! Thank you sis for all that you do!! Praying you are Blessed with many more birthdays days!! Love you to the moon & back!! #BloodSisters #ItsYourBirthday #NoMakeupFaceAss 👑🥰🥳🎊🎉🎂
Feelin more like myself these days ✨ 📷|| @cyndiibee_
#Jumanji #SetLife #ComedicRockStarShit
27 Billboard Awards 🤯🤯🤯 so floored can’t even really register it but scroll to the 4th pic to see my most flattering shot of the night.
Wanna be Genie for a day? Grant a friend a wish and tag them with #FriendLikeMe. For every post from today until May 24, Disney will donate $5 up to $1M to @MakeAWishAmerica! FriendLikeMe.org
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 26, 2019 at 8:58am PDT
A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 26, 2019 at 8:58am PDT
#ThrowbackThursday - Who wouldn’t know this one? #TBT - with the talented Vivica A. Fox #TwoCanPlayThatGame
That boy fresh 😎. #Versace. Hubby flew straight from practice and surprised me! I had no idea! My babies always bring me good vibes. #SoonSiennaWillBeAbleToSitStillFor3Hrs @DangeRussWilson #BBMAS #ThinkinBoutYou #BTS
New Episode of @staronfox ⭐️ Tonight! Just 2 episodes left 😩😩😩
🌻 link in bio🌻
