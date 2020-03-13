CLOSE
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (03/07-03/13)

Posted 3 hours ago

1. Ciara Is Slaying This Pregnancy

2. Gabrielle And Kaavia

3. Looks Like PJ Got A New Car

4. Will Smith Looks Good With A Full Beard

5. Serena Williams And Her Baby Girl

6. Chris Brown Switched Up His Hair….Again

View this post on Instagram

SENDING A PRAYER FOR ANYBODY WHO NEEDS IT. LOVE YALL❤️

A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on

7. Look At All Of These Beautiful People

View this post on Instagram

Boomerang After Party 🔥

A post shared by lancegross (@lancegross) on

8. Such A Cute Throwback Of Tia And Tamera

9. Remy Looks Gorgeous

View this post on Instagram

Mrs. Mackie💋 #RemyMa

A post shared by Remy Ma (@remyma) on

10. Lets All Be As Unbothered As Alicia Keys

View this post on Instagram

What do ya’ll think? No jacket or jacket 🤔

A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) on

