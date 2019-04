eOne Nashville Stellar Awards 2019 Nominees Brunch [PHOTOS]

If there’s one thing we learned from watching eOne Nashville this week, it’s that their label, its artists, staff and other people they work with are like family. It’s all love on that end!

A ton of artists who rep the label including Jonathan McReynolds, Todd Dulaney and more are nominated and/or performing at Stellar Awards 2019 this week in Vegas and they hosted a brunch to celebrate. See the loving photos below…

