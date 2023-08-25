Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The former president has been arrested four times this year, but Thursday’s is special because it came with his first mugshot.

Trump’s arrest at the Fulton County jail in Georgia was based on his conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state. He’s facing a long list of charges –13 to be exact– including racketeering and several fraud and false statement charges.

Alongside Trump, 11 of his coconspirators were also arrested and indicted. Most notably, former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani was booked on RICO charges, the same act he helped pioneer, and several lawyers that worked closely with him like Ray Smith, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell, and John Eastman. Even former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and former Georgia Republican Party leader Cathy Latham were forced to pose for mugshots.

“Those people that have been so unfairly dragged into this, these are high-quality people who don’t even know why they were brought in,” CNBC reports Trump told Newsmax after getting booked in a Georgia county jail. “Those people have to be released. They have to be released from this horrible thing that they’re going through.”

But even more interesting is that Trump’s height was listed at 6-foot-3, his weight 215, and he has “blonde or strawberry hair.”

If you saw that 215-pound weight and immediately questioned it, you’re not the only one. Social media immediately began wondering how valid it was and bringing up athletes with similar heights and weights who were vastly more in shape than him.

See the hilarious reactions below.

Donald Trump’s Booking Weight Listed As 215 Pounds, Social Media Calls Cap & Commences To Fat-Shaming Him was originally published on cassiuslife.com