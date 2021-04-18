Scandal: Did Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Cheat On Her Wife Amy Eshleman?

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Chicago Twitter is ablaze after rumors allege Mayor Lori Lightfoot was caught cheating on her wife, First Lady Amy Eshleman.

While a public statement has yet to be released, Chicago civil rights advocate Ja’Mal Green posted a tweet-and-delete around the matter, “Lori Lightfoot is resigning tomorrow in a stunning end to her mayorship. WOW.”

Former United States Secretary of Education who also previously served as CEO of the Chicago Public Schools, Arne Duncan followed up with a cryptic tweet late Saturday evening, “Chicago, will see what tomorrow brings…”

While this is a very unfortunate matter, many Chicagoans are outraged this is overshadowing many recent unfortunate events including misappropriated COVID relief funds for the Chicago police department, covering up a botched raid on Anjanette Young, as well as the murder of 13-year-old Adam Toledo at the hands of CPD.

Story developing.

Chicago PD Releases Footage of Unarmed 13-Year-Old Adam Toledo Being Assassinated By Police

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Accused Of ‘Intersectional Imperialism’ After Spending $281.5M Of COVID-19 Relief Money On Police Payroll

Chicago Woman Terrorized In Botched Raid To Donate GoFundMe Money To Social Justice Efforts