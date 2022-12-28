Denzel Washington Through the Years was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Denzel Washington attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics at Staples Center on February 23, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,sport,california,city of los angeles,three people,basketball – sport,boston celtics,nba,candid,denzel washington,celebrity sightings,los angeles lakers,match – sport,nba pro basketball,crypto.com arena

2. Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 01: Denzel Washington attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks at Staples Center on December 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,smiling,sport,california,city of los angeles,basketball – sport,nba,three quarter length,incidental people,candid,denzel washington,celebrity sightings,los angeles lakers,match – sport,dallas mavericks,nba pro basketball,crypto.com arena

3. Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 10: Denzel Washington attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat at Staples Center on December 10, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,sport,california,city of los angeles,males,two people,basketball – sport,nba,sports clothing,candid,shoe,denzel washington,celebrity sightings,los angeles lakers,match – sport,baseball cap,pants,black shoe,gray pants,black color,nba pro basketball,miami heat – basketball team,gray color,crypto.com arena

4. “Roman J Israel Esquire” New York Premiere Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 20: Actor Denzel Washington attends the”Roman J Israel Esquire” New York premiere at Henry R. Luce Auditorium at Brookfield Place on November 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,new york city,portrait,actor,film industry,headshot,males,film premiere,denzel washington,red carpet event,roman j. israel esq.,premiere event

5. 73rd Venice Film Festival ”The Magnificent Seven” Source:Getty VENICE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 10 : Actor Denzel Washington attends the photocall of the movie “The Magnificent Seven” during 73rd Venice Film Festival at Palace of Casino in Venice, Italy on September 10, 2016. (Photo by Primo Barol/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,actor,movie,film industry,italy,denzel washington,awards ceremony,casino,art,photo call,holiday – event,film festival,venice – italy,venice film festival,september,2016,73rd venice film festival,the magnificent seven – 2016 film,lido di venezia

6. Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 23: (L-R) Tyrese Gibson, Denzel Washington and Drake take a selfie at a basketball game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on December 23, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/GC Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,waist up,portrait,sport,california,city of los angeles,males,three people,basketball – sport,photography themes,selfie,drake – entertainer,denzel washington,los angeles lakers,match – sport,tyrese,2015,nba pro basketball,oklahoma city thunder – basketball team,crypto.com arena

7. Film ‘ The Equalizer’ Photocall – Rome Source:Getty L’acteur américain Denzel Washington pose lors de la présentation du film ‘The Equalizer’ le 17 September 2014 à Rome, Italie. (Photo by Guido MARZILLA/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) color image,photography,horizontal,portrait,movie,males,italy,denzel washington,human interest,photo call,rome – italy,the equalizer – film

8. ‘Flight’ premiere screening Source:Getty US actor Denzel Washington comes to the German premiere screening of his film ‘Flight’ in Berlin, Germany, 21 January 2013. The movie will hit German cinemas on 24 January 2013. Photo Soeren Stache | usage worldwide (Photo by Soeren Stache/picture alliance via Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,actor,movie,film industry,film screening,flying,germany,film premiere,american culture,denzel washington,red carpet event,human interest,berlin,premiere event,film and television screening,flight – 2012 film,starling

9. USA – Flight premiere in Los Angeles. Source:Getty Actor Denzel Washington arrives at the ArcLight Cinema The Dome in Hollywood. (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,arrival,actor,film industry,city of los angeles,hollywood – california,denzel washington,arclight cinemas – hollywood,the dome – television show

10. 2011 Boys & Girls Club Youth Of The Year Event – Day 2 Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 21: NBA All-Star LeBron James of the Miami Heat and Boys & Girls Club alumnus, actor Denzel Washington attend the 2011 Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year event on September 21, 2011 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jennifer Pottheiser/Getty Images) arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,actor,males,washington dc,event,lebron james,denzel washington,day 2

11. Patrick McMullan Archives Source:Getty NEW YORK CITY, NY – APRIL 26: Denzel Washington and Viola Davis attend Opening Night for the Broadway revival of August Wilson’s FENCES at THE CORT THEATRE on April 26, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by RYAN MCCUNE/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,new york city,males,females,two people,denzel washington,broadway – manhattan,viola davis,cort theatre,revival,premiere event

12. Celebrities At The Lakers Game Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 09: Denzel Washington attends a game between the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on December 9, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images) vertical,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,waist up,california,city of los angeles,males,basketball – sport,denzel washington,los angeles lakers,utah jazz – basketball team,crypto.com arena

13. Patrick McMullan Archives Source:Getty NEW YORK CITY, NY – JUNE 2: (L-R) Terrance Howard, Pauletta Washington, Janet Jackson and Denzel Washington attend APOLLO THEATRE’S 4th ANNUAL HALL of FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY and GALA at Apollo Theatre on June 2, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by JIMI CELESTE/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,new york city,janet jackson,males,females,gala,annual event,denzel washington,apollo theater – new york,ceremony,hall of fame,induction ceremony,terrence howard,pauletta washington

14. (07/20/07 Boston, MA ) Denzel Washington meets Gov. Deval Patrick on the set of his new Movie, The Debater,which was being filmed at the Wang Theater. ( Staff Photo by Faith Ninivaggi Saved in Sat. ) Source:Getty (07/20/07 Boston, MA ) Denzel Washington meets Gov. Deval Patrick on the set of his new Movie, The Debater,which was being filmed at the Wang Theater. ( Staff Photo by Faith Ninivaggi Saved in Sat. ) (Photo by MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images) color image,photography,horizontal,usa,movie,new,denzel washington,human interest,film set,deval patrick

15. Patrick McMullan Archives Source:Getty NEW YORK CITY, NY – DECEMBER 21: Marisa May and Denzel Washington attend RICHARD TURLEY Birthday Dinner at The Home of Yue-Sai Kan on December 21, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,birthday,usa,new york city,males,denzel washington,dinner

16. On the set of Man of Fire Source:Getty American actor Denzel Washington on the set of Man of Fire, directed and produced by Tony Scott. (Photo by Twentieth Century Fox/Regency/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images) photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,actor,movie,city of los angeles,males,archival,denzel washington,performing arts event,film set,movie still

17. US-OSCARS-WASHINGTON-ACTOR LEADING ROLE Source:Getty US actor Denzel Washington holds his Oscar statue after winning the award for best actor in a leading role for his portrayal of Alonzo, a narcotics officer who has crossed the dangerous line between cop and criminal, in the movie “Training Day” 24 March, 2002 at the 74th Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood, CA. Washington is the first African-American actor to take home the Oscar for Best Actor since 1963 when Sidney Poitier won for Lilies of the Field. AFP PHOTO LEE CELANO (Photo by LEE CELANO / AFP) (Photo by LEE CELANO/AFP via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,actor,movie,film industry,headshot,california,city of los angeles,african-american ethnicity,criminal,danger,hollywood – california,award,annual event,american culture,denzel washington,awards ceremony,winning,police force,narcotic,human role,statue,academy awards,the dolby theatre,best leading actor,sidney poitier,best actor,film award type

18. Denzel Washington And Ethan Hawke In ‘Training Day’ Source:Getty Denzel Washington walks away from Ethan Hawke in a scene from the film ‘Training Day’, 2001. (Photo by Warner Brothers/Getty Images) celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,movie,film industry,males,denzel washington,walking,warner bros.,ethan hawke,training day – film

19. US-SAG AWARDS SHOW-POITIER Source:Getty US actor Sidney Poitier (L) is congratulated by actor Denzel Washington (R) as he accepts the Life Achievement Award at the Sixth Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) in Los Angeles, 12 March 2000. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO /Lucy NICHOLSON/ln (Photo by LUCY NICHOLSON / AFP) (Photo by LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,actor,movie,film industry,california,city of los angeles,american culture,denzel washington,awards ceremony,receiving,screen actors guild,screen actors guild awards,sidney poitier,lifetime achievement award,trophy – award

20. Denzel Washington In ‘He Got Game’ Source:Getty Denzel Washington holds a basketball in a scene from the film ‘He Got Game’, 1998. (Photo by 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images) people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,movie,film industry,males,basketball – sport,1990-1999,denzel washington

21. ME.Cathedral.3.0628.WSActor Denzel Washington and his wife attended the groundbreaking ceremonies Source:Getty ME.Cathedral.3.0628.WSActor Denzel Washington and his wife attended the groundbreaking ceremonies and donated a few million dollars for a new megacathedral in Los Angeles Sunday June 28, 1998. Photo/Art by:^^^ (Photo by Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) attending,horizontal,usa,adult,california,city of los angeles,women,new,1990-1999,wife,denzel washington,ceremony,human interest,2015

22. PHOTO CALL “FALLEN” AVEC D. WASHINGTON + GREGORY HOBLIT Source:Getty Denzel Washington. (Photo by RAT ROMUALD/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,france,one person,paris – france,1990-1999,denzel washington,human interest,photo call

23. Bruno v Tyson ’96 Source:Getty Denzel Washington during Bruno v Tyson ’96 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,usa,looking at camera,portrait,males,1990-1999,nevada,las vegas,three quarter length,denzel washington

24. Denzel Washington Portrait Source:Getty A head and shoulders portrait of actors Denzel Washington and Lou Diamond Phillips, a movie still from ‘Courage under Fire’ about a US Army officer investigating a female chopper commander’s worthiness for the Medal of Honor after he made a deadly mistake, August 10, 1996. (Photo by Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images) people,horizontal,usa,waist up,portrait,actor,movie,males,females,north america,1990-1999,black and white,denzel washington,human interest,making,us military,curiosity,photograph,medal of honor,mistake,lou diamond phillips,officer – military rank

25. 1995 ShoWest Source:Getty Chazz Palminteri and Denzel Washington during 1995 ShoWest in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc) vertical,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,looking at camera,portrait,males,1990-1999,nevada,las vegas,three quarter length,denzel washington,showest,chazz palminteri

26. Denzel Washington… Source:Getty CANADA – SEPTEMBER 16: Denzel Washington (Photo by Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images) celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,canada,1990-1999,denzel washington,human interest,toronto,ontario – canada

27. Tom Hanks And Denzel Washington In ‘Philadelphia’ Source:Getty Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington in a scene from the film ‘Philadelphia’, 1994. (Photo by TriStar/Getty Images) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,movie,film industry,males,1990-1999,denzel washington,tom hanks,philadelphia – 1993 film

28. Denzel Washington Portrait Source:Getty A head and shoulders portrait of actor Denzel Washington with a group of children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, 1993. (Photo by Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images) people,horizontal,usa,waist up,portrait,actor,males,child,north america,1990-1999,black and white,denzel washington,human interest,boys and girls club of america,photograph

29. Denzel Washington And Spike Lee In ‘Malcolm X’ Source:Getty Denzel Washington (left) as Malcolm X and Spike Lee as Shorty in a scene from Lee’s biopic of the African-American activist, ‘Malcolm X’, 1992. (Photo by Largo International NV/Getty Images) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,adult,adults only,actor,film industry,african-american ethnicity,males,only men,two people,fashion,1990-1999,director,film director,denzel washington,spike lee,biopic,scriptwriter,zoot suit,malcolm x – film

30. Denzel Washington In ‘Malcolm X’ Source:Getty Denzel Washington in a scene from Spike Lee’s biopic of the African-American activist, ‘Malcolm X’, 1992. (Photo by Largo International NV/Getty Images) photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,actor,film industry,african-american ethnicity,males,1990-1999,activist,western script,american culture,denzel washington,spike lee,biopic,malcolm x – film,social justice – concept

31. Denzel Washington In ‘Malcolm X’ Source:Getty Denzel Washington in the title role of Spike Lee’s biopic of the African-American activist, ‘Malcolm X’, 1992. The scene was filmed at the Mosque of Muhammad Ali in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo by Largo International NV/Getty Images) photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,adult,adults only,actor,film industry,african-american ethnicity,males,one man only,1990-1999,praying,denzel washington,human role,egypt,cairo,biopic,mosque,malcolm x – film,west asia

32. Ice-T And Denzel Washington In ‘Ricochet’ Source:Getty Ice-T talks to Denzel Washington in a scene from the film ‘Ricochet’, 1991. (Photo by Warner Brothers/Getty Images) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,movie,film industry,talking,males,1990-1999,denzel washington,ice-t,ricochet

33. Sarita Choudhury And Denzel Washington In ‘Mississippi Masala’ Source:Getty Sarita Choudhury is held by Denzel Washington in a scene from the film ‘Mississippi Masala’, 1991. (Photo by Samuel Goldwyn Company/Getty Images) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,movie,film industry,males,1990-1999,denzel washington,sarita choudhury

34. Denzel Washington And Cynda Williams In ‘Mo’ Better Blues’ Source:Getty Denzel Washington and Cynda Williams in publicity portrait for the film ‘Mo’ Better Blues’, 1990. (Photo by Universal/Getty Images) vertical,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,portrait,movie,film industry,the media,males,1990-1999,denzel washington,improvement

35. Denzel Washington Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – CIRCA 1989: American actor, director, and producer Denzel Washington, poses for a portrait circa 1989 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bill Nation/Sygma via Getty Images) photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,looking at camera,waist up,portrait,actor,music,california,city of los angeles,car,1980-1989,film director,black and white,archival,bracelet,denzel washington,leather jacket,leather,mercedes-benz,producer,wristwatch

36. Denzel Washington Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – CIRCA 1989: American actor, director, and producer Denzel Washington, poses for a portrait circa 1989 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bill Nation/Sygma via Getty Images) photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,looking at camera,waist up,portrait,actor,music,california,city of los angeles,car,1980-1989,film director,black and white,archival,bracelet,denzel washington,leather jacket,leather,mercedes-benz,producer,wristwatch

37. Denzel Washington In ‘The Mighty Quinn’ Source:Getty Denzel Washington holds a gun in a scene from the film ‘The Mighty Quinn’, 1989. (Photo by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images) vertical,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,movie,film industry,males,1980-1989,archival,gulf coast states,stadium,denzel washington,gun,robertson stadium,university of houston

38. Young Artists United Toys for Tots Party Source:Getty Denzel Washington & Sheryl Lee Ralph during Toys for Tots party in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,party – social event,usa,california,city of los angeles,males,1980-1989,archival,three quarter length,denzel washington,toy,sheryl lee ralph,sheryl lee

39. Young Artists United Toys for Tots Party Source:Getty Denzel Washington (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,california,city of los angeles,males,1980-1989,archival,three quarter length,denzel washington

40. FOR QUEEN & COUNTRY Source:Getty CIRCA 1988: Actor Denzel Washington poses for the movie “For Queen & Country “, circa 1988. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,portrait,actor,movie,film industry,california,city of los angeles,males,1980-1989,archival,denzel washington

41. Portraits of Actor Denzel Washington Promoting “Cry Freedom” Source:Getty Actor Denzel Washington poses for a portrait in New York City on September 25, 1987. (Photo by Kyle Ericksen/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,new york city,portrait,actor,movie,film industry,black and white,denzel washington

42. 1986 Jewish National Funds Annual Tree of Life Awards Source:Getty Denzel Washington and Pauletta Washington during Jewish National Funds Annual Tree of Life Awards at Sheraton Premiere Hotel in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,usa,finance,california,city of los angeles,males,judaism,1980-1989,award,archival,denzel washington,tree,hotel,sheraton,pauletta washington,premiere event

43. “Power” New York Premiere – Arrivals Source:Getty Denzel Washington (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,adult,adults only,new york city,one man only,1980-1989,archival,denzel washington

44. Denzel Washington And G Segal Source:Getty A half length portrait of actors Denzel Washington and George Segal starring in the movie ‘Carbon Copy’ about a white man’s relationship with his long lost black son, September 3, 1985. (Photo by Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images) vertical,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,usa,adult,waist up,portrait,actor,movie,males,men,north america,1980-1989,son,black and white,archival,denzel washington,human interest,length,photograph,george segal – actor