Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Hezekiah Walker, Kim Burrell and many more great inspirational artist hit The Gospel Explosion Stage on board Tom Joyner’s Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021 presented by Denny’s hosted by Griff from Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell.

The audience lifted his name, danced and were even blessed with a moving testimony from Kim Burrell.

Denny’s presents The Gospel Explosion Stage ft Hezekiah Walker, Kim Burrell and more at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021 was originally published on fantasticvoyage.blackamericaweb.com