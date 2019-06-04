Danielle Brooks Is Living Her Best Life And Absolutely Gorgeous
Posted 9 hours ago
More reasons to smile than not. 😊
Middle school and high school years were really hard for me. When it came to accepting my body it felt like a forever struggle that would never ease up. Now I know that my beauty is not determined by how skinny my waistline is or how perfect my skin is. The truth is I know I am beautiful, every day, outside and in. Every pimple, stretch mark, every roll and curve are real and unretouched. My beauty shines every day in every way. And yours does too. For every use of the hashtag #AerieREAL, @Aerie is donating $1 to @NEDA, the National Eating Disorders Association (up to $50K). Let's help other people come to love their body unconditionally too.
#fbf flashback to me embodying cuteness.
Already a winner baby!! #naacp #imageawards50 wearing @laviebyck, styling @christinajpacelli hair @infamousmstish, makeup @makeupbymichael, clutch @trufacebygrace, earrings @biadaidone, ring @zaxiebystefanietaylor, shoes @stuartweitzman 📸@shaunaperl
10.
11.
12.
