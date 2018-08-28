Crowds Gather As Aretha Franklin’s Casket Arrives For Public Viewing was originally published on kissdetroit.com

1. Aretha Franklin public visitation begins at Charles H. Wright Museum Source:Getty Aretha Franklin’s casket arrives at the Charles H. Wright museum in Detroit on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. Franklin will lay in state for 2 days. (Kimberly P. Mitchell/Detroit Free Press/TNS via Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,arrival,aretha franklin,museum,coffin

2. TOPSHOT-US-MUSIC-ENTERTAINMENT-FUNERAL-FRANKLIN Source:Getty TOPSHOT – A woman poses for a photo at the Aretha Franklin tribute service at the New Bethel Baptist Church on August 27, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. – Aretha got her start singing at this church as her father, C.L. Franking was the pastor at this church for over 30 years. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo credit should read JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,adult,topix,bestof,portrait,music,women,michigan,father,tribute event,aretha franklin,pastor,church,singing,religious service,detroit – michigan

3. US-ARETHA-FRANKLIN-MUSIC-CASKET Source:Getty The casket of late Aretha Franklin arrives at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History for a viewing on August 28, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo credit should read JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,arrival,music,looking,aretha franklin,coffin,detroit – michigan

4. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FRANKLIN Source:Getty People line up outside for the viewing of Aretha Franklin at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History on August 28, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. – Aretha Franklin passed away from advanced pancreatic cancer on August 16, 2018 at age 76. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo credit should read JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images) vertical,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,looking,in a row,michigan,aretha franklin,human interest,cancer – illness,pancreas,detroit – michigan,pancreatic cancer

5. Fans Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin Pay Their Respects As Her Body Lies In Repose In Detroit Source:Getty DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 28: Fans of Aretha Franklin attend a viewing for the soul music legend at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African-American History on August 28, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Franklin will lie in repose at the museum on August 28 and 29 for the public to pay their respects. Her funeral will be held August 31 at Greater Grace Temple. (Photo by Paul Sancya-Pool/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,music,looking,death,aretha franklin,human interest,soul music,detroit – michigan

7. Fans Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin Pay Their Respects As Her Body Lies In Repose In Detroit Source:Getty DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 28: The body of Aretha Franklin lies in repose at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African-American History on August 28, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Franklin will lie in repose at the museum on August 28 and 29 for the public to pay their respects. The funeral will be held August 31 at Greater Grace Temple. (Photo by Paul Sancya-Pool/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,lying down,leisure activity,death,aretha franklin,human interest,detroit – michigan

9. Fans Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin Pay Their Respects As Her Body Lies In Repose In Detroit Source:Getty DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 28: The body of Aretha Franklin lies in repose at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African-American History on August 28, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Franklin will lie in repose at the museum on August 28 and 29 for the public to pay their respects. Her funeral will be held August 31 at Greater Grace Temple. (Photo by Paul Sancya-Pool/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,lying down,leisure activity,death,aretha franklin,human interest,detroit – michigan

11. Fans Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin Pay Their Respects As Her Body Lies In Repose In Detroit Source:Getty DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 28: Fans of Aretha Franklin attend a viewing for the soul music legend at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African-American History on August 28, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Franklin will lie in repose at the museum today and tomorrow for the public to pay their respects. Franklin’s funeral will be held Friday at Greater Grace Temple. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,music,looking,death,aretha franklin,human interest,soul music,detroit – michigan

19. Fans Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin Pay Their Respects As Her Body Lies In Repose In Detroit Source:Getty DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 28: Fans of Aretha Franklin attend a viewing for the soul music legend at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African-American History on August 28, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Franklin will lie in repose at the museum August 28 and 29 for the public to pay their respects. Her funeral will be held August 31 at Greater Grace Temple. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,music,looking,death,aretha franklin,human interest,soul music,detroit – michigan

20. Fans Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin Pay Their Respects As Her Body Lies In Repose In Detroit Source:Getty DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 28: A vintage LaSalle hearse that carried the body of Aretha Franklin sits outside of the Charles H. Wright Museum of African-American History where a public viewing was being held on August 28, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Franklin will lie in repose at the museum August 28 and 29 for the public to pay their respects. Her funeral will be held August 31 at Greater Grace Temple. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,sitting,death,event,carrying,aretha franklin,human interest,hearse,detroit – michigan