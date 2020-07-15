Supermodel Beverly Johnson, who is the first Black model to appear on a cover of American Vogue, is engaged to her partner Brian Maillian.
“Just finding the love of my life at this point in my life has been amazing,” Johnson exclusively told PEOPLE. Johnson, who also became the first Black woman to cover Elle, said she and Maillian have a lot in common, including their age and love for the same music.
“This is the first time I’ve dated someone so close to my age! We know the same songs and we’ve lived through a lot of the same things,” she said.
Some of those accolades include pioneering their respective lanes. “As I was breaking boundaries in the fashion industry, he was doing the same on Wall Street,” she explained.
Johnson said the engagement was unplanned.
“My older sister Sheilah was there and she said to Brian, ‘I didn’t hear you give my sister an answer when she asked you to marry her,’” Johnson said describing the moment it all went down. “And he said, ‘I have answered her. I have asked her to marry me. And she said, No. Besides that — I don’t have a ring.’”
Then the moment all came together.
“Brian’s 88-year-old mother took off her wedding ring and passed it down the table till it got to Brian and he got down on one knee. I was sobbing uncontrollably and he said ‘Will you marry me?’ and I said yes!”
Johnson eventually gave her mother-in-law her ring back and opted to buy a house with instead.
“I said ‘Brian, I don’t know how to say this but I don’t want a diamond ring, let’s buy a house instead.’”
Congrats to the lovely couple! More photos, below:
#CouplesWeLove: Supermodel Beverly Johnson Engaged To Brian Maillian was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. 2019 Breaking Barriers Awards Gala And Fashion ShowSource:Getty

The Tourism Authority Of Thailand Hosts "Threads Of Thailand"
LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 15: Brian Maillian and Beverly Johnson attend the "Threads of Thailand" event hosted by the Tourism Authority of Thailand at the Consul General of Thailand's residence on September 15, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Palm Springs Walk of Stars Honors Beverly Johnson with 405th Star
PALM SPRINGS, CA – DECEMBER 03: Brian Maillian and Beverly Johnson attend the Palm Springs Walk of Stars Honors Beverly Johnson with 405th Star at 155 South Palm Canyon Drive on December 3, 2016 in Palm Springs, California.
SkyBridge Capital Holiday Celebration
NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 14: Brian Maillian and Beverly Johnson attend SkyBridge Capital Holiday Celebration at Hunt & Fish Club on December 14, 2016 in New York City.
The Julius Erving Golf Classic Black Tie Ball Sponsored by Delta Airlines & Pond LeHocky Law, With Cocktails Presented by Tanqueray No. TEN. Produced by PGD Global
PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 10: Brian Maillian and Beverly Johnson attend the Erving Golf Classic Black Tie Ball sponsored by Delta Airlines & Pond LeHocky Law, with cocktails presented by Tanqueray No. TEN. Produced by PGD Global on September 10, 2017 at The Logan in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
The Julius Erving Golf Classic Black Tie Ball Sponsored by Delta Airlines & Pond LeHocky Law, With Cocktails Presented by Tanqueray No. TEN. Produced by PGD Global
PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 10: Brian Maillian and Beverly Johnson attend the Erving Golf Classic Black Tie Ball sponsored by Delta Airlines & Pond LeHocky Law, with cocktails presented by Tanqueray No. TEN. Produced by PGD Global on September 10, 2017 at The Logan in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.