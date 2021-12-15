As of Monday, the United States has lost 800,000 Americans from COVID-19 after almost two years in this global pandemic. On Tuesday, congressional leaders held a moment of silence on the U.S. Capitol steps to honor the at least 800,156 confirmed deaths. This total is more than in any other country in the world (Brazil is second on the list with 616,000 deaths).

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and other bipartisan leaders attended this ceremony. The night before President Biden’s inauguration in January 2021, a ceremony was held at the Lincoln Memorial to remember the 400,000 who had died of COVID-19. The death toll has doubled since then.

Take a look at some of the images from the moment of silence below…

Source: washingtontimes

READ MORE:

Congressional Moment Of Silence Held For The 800,000 American Lives Lost To COVID-19 [Photos] was originally published on woldcnews.com