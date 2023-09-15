Listen Live
Sports

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

Published on September 15, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Colorado Buffaloes vs Colorado State Rams

Source: Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images / Getty

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

Weirdly for some time college athletes making money in college sports regarding Name, Image, and Likeness is a normal thing.

Numerous college athletes have taken advantage of the opportunity to secure lucrative deals.

These athletes have leveraged their popularity, skills, and personal brand to enter into various endorsement agreements and partnerships.

Signing NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals while playing college sports offers several benefits for athletes. Here are some key advantages:

  1. Financial Opportunities

  2. Business and Brand Building

  3. Entrepreneurial Freedom

  4. Community Engagement

  5. Career Preparation

It’s important to note that while NIL deals offer opportunities for athletes, there are complexities and challenges associated with navigating these arrangements. It Is important that all athletes understand the rules and regulations set by their respective colleges and athletic associations to participate in such.

Lets take a look at the Top 20 Athletes Players With The Highest NIL Valuations below!

Each NIL Valuation came from On3 NIL.

The post Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

1. Bronny James – $6.1M Valuation

Bronny James - $6.1M Valuation Source:Getty

College: USC

Sport: Basketball

Year: Freshman

Instagram followers: 7.7M

Tik Tok followers: 5.8M

Twitter/X followers: 24K

On3 NIL Valuation: $6.1M

2. Shedeur Sanders – $4.1M Valuation

Shedeur Sanders - $4.1M Valuation Source:Getty

College: Colorado

Sport: Football

Year: Junior

Instagram followers: 1.1M

Tik Tok followers: 266K

Twitter/X followers: 51K

On3 NIL Valuation: $4.1M

3. Livvy Dunne – $3.2M Valuation

Livvy Dunne - $3.2M Valuation Source:Getty

College: LSU

Sport: Gymnastics

Year: Junior

Instagram followers: 4.4M

Tik Tok followers: 7.5M

Twitter/X followers: 104K

On3 NIL Valuation: $3.2M

4. Arch Manning – $2.9M Valuation

Arch Manning - $2.9M Valuation Source:Getty

College: Texas

Sport: Football

Year: Freshman

Instagram followers: 197K

Tik Tok followers: 8.9K

Twitter/X followers: 65K

On3 NIL Valuation: $2.9M

5. Caleb Williams – $2.6M Valuation

Caleb Williams - $2.6M Valuation Source:Getty

College: USC

Sport: Football

Year: Junior

Instagram followers: 212K

Tik Tok followers: 22K

Twitter/X followers: 75K

On3 NIL Valuation: $2.6M

6. Travis Hunter – $1.8M Valuation

Travis Hunter - $1.8M Valuation Source:Getty

College: Colorado

Sport: Football

Year: Sophomore

Instagram followers: 726K

Tik Tok followers: 713K

Twitter/X followers: 56K

On3 NIL Valuation: $1.8M

7. Evan Stewart – $1.7M Valuation

Evan Stewart - $1.7M Valuation Source:Getty

College: Texas A&M

Sport: Football

Year: Sophomore

Instagram followers: 253K

Tik Tok followers: 2.1M

Twitter/X followers: 22K

On3 NIL Valuation: $1.7M

8. Angel Reese – $1.7M Valuation

Angel Reese - $1.7M Valuation Source:Getty

College: LSU

Sport: Basketball

Year: Junior

Instagram followers: 2.5M

Tik Tok followers: 2.2M

Twitter/X followers: 375K

On3 NIL Valuation: $1.7M

9. Drake Maye – $1.5M Valuation

Drake Maye - $1.5M Valuation Source:Getty

College: North Carolina

Sport: Football

Year: Redshirt Sophomore

Instagram followers: 57k

Twitter/X followers: 17.7k

On3 NIL Valuation: $1.5M

10. Bo Nix – $1.4M Valuation

Bo Nix - $1.4M Valuation Source:Getty

College: Oregon

Sport: Football

Year: Senior

Instagram followers: 157k

Tik Tok followers: 540

Twitter/X followers: 34K

On3 NIL Valuation: $1.4M

11. Marvin Harrison Jr. – $1.4M Valuation

Marvin Harrison Jr. - $1.4M Valuation Source:Getty

College: Ohio State

Sport: Football

Year: Junior

Instagram followers: 256K

Tik Tok followers: 138K

Twitter/X followers: 65K

On3 NIL Valuation: $1.4M

12. Michael Penix Jr. – $1.3M Valuation

Michael Penix Jr. - $1.3M Valuation Source:Getty

College: Washington

Sport: Football

Year: Redshirt Senior

Instagram followers: 20K

Tik Tok followers: 609

Twitter/X followers: 13.2K

On3 NIL Valuation: $1.3M

13. Bryce James – $1.2M Valuation

Bryce James - $1.2M Valuation Source:Getty

College: Committed to Duquesne University

Sport: Basketball

Year: Still in high school

Instagram followers: 1.9M

On3 NIL Valuation: $1.2M

14. Quinn Ewers – $1.2M Valuation

Quinn Ewers - $1.2M Valuation Source:Getty

College: Texas

Sport: Football

Year: Redshirt Sophomore

Instagram followers: 165K

Twitter/X followers: 55K

On3 NIL Valuation: $1.2M

15. Hansel Emmanuel – $1.2M Valuation

Hansel Emmanuel - $1.2M Valuation Source:Getty

College: Austin Peay

Sport: Basketball

Year: Freshman

Instagram followers: 1.6M

On3 NIL Valuation: $1.2M

16. Jordan Travis – $1.2M Valuation

Jordan Travis - $1.2M Valuation Source:Getty

College: Florida State

Sport: Football

Year: Redshirt Senior

Instagram followers: 79K

Tik Tok followers: 12.8K

Twitter/X followers: 40K

On3 NIL Valuation: $1.2M

17. Nico Iamaleava – $1.1M Valuation

Nico Iamaleava - $1.1M Valuation Source:Getty

College: Tennessee

Sport: Football

Year: Freshman

Instagram followers: 168K

Tik Tok followers: 139K

Twitter/X followers: 25K

On3 NIL Valuation: $1.1M

18. Jared McCain – $1.1M Valuation

Jared McCain - $1.1M Valuation Source:Getty

College: Duke

Sport: Basketball

Year: Freshman

Instagram followers: 600K

Tik Tok followers: 2M

Twitter/X followers: 11.3K

On3 NIL Valuation: $1.1M

19. Flau’jae Johnson – $1.1M Valuation

Flau'jae Johnson - $1.1M Valuation Source:Getty

College: LSU

Sport: Basketball

Year: Freshman

Instagram followers: 1.6M

Tik Tok followers: 1.3M

Twitter/X followers: 93K

On3 NIL Valuation: $1.1M

20. Blake Corum – $1.1M Valuation

Blake Corum - $1.1M Valuation Source:Getty

College: Michigan

Sport: Football

Year: Senior

Instagram followers: 112K

Tik Tok followers: 18.5K

Twitter/X followers: 52K

On3 NIL Valuation: $1.1M

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close