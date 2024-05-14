Music

Childish Gambino Surprise Drops New Album “Atavista” & Announces World Tour

Published on May 14, 2024

After four years away from music to focus on his directing and acting career, Childish Gambino has found his way back into a studio.

The Georgia native surprised everyone by dropping his album Atavista on Monday morning. The new body of work consists of 11 songs and features guest vocals from Ariana Grande, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and Young Nudy.

The name-dropping doesn’t end there, as the video for the Nudy-assisted song “Little Foot Big Foot” also features Quinta Brunson.

We haven’t received a project from Gambino since 2020’s 3.15.20, and according to Gambino, Atavista is just the finished version of that. He also took to X/Twitter to reveal that he’s got another project set to drop in a few months, the soundtrack to Bando Stone & The New World.

“ATAVISTA is streaming now. this album is the finished version of “3.15.20”, the album i put out 4 years ago. there’s a special vinyl coming soon w/ visuals for each song. the all new childish gambino album comes out in the summer,” he tweeted.

Aside from Atavista and the forthcoming summer album, Gambino starving fans can also look forward to a massive tour called The New World Tour, alongside Willow Smith and Amaarae.

The tour kicks off in August in Oklahoma City and makes stops in the states like Philadelphia, Boston, New York, and Florida before an overseas leg that starts in France and ends in Australia. Gambino’s going to be on the road for a while, with the tour wrapping up in February.

Since his musical break, the 40-year-old finished his FX series Atlanta, created the limited series, Swarm, is currently staring in Prime Video Mr. & Mrs. Smithand is gearing up for Peacock‘s Community: The Movie.

Stream the new album now and expect tour tickets to go on sale Friday, May 17. See how social media is reacting to finally having some new Gambino tunes just in time for summer, below.

Childish Gambino Surprise Drops New Album “Atavista” & Announces World Tour  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

