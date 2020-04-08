Chico DeBarge’s Son Dontae Allegedly Murdered in Los Angeles

Prayers are in order as it is being reported that
Dontae Anderson-DeBarge, son of singer Chico DeBarge, was stabbed to death in Los Angeles at the age of 35 years old.
According to a
statement by the Los Angeles Police Department obtained by EURweb.com:
“
Per Sgt. Fisher, Van Nuys Area Watch Commander, a homicide occurred at the above location. The victim (M/B/35 yrs) was found with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by LAFD. There is no suspect information. The victim is homeless. It is unknown if it is gang-related.”
There are no suspects being reported at this time, however the murder is being investigated.
Dontae is the son of Andrea Bordenave and Chico DeBarge. The couple shares other children: Chicoco, Emmanuelle, Cheyanne and Abrielle.
Chico DeBarge is a singer most notable for his ’80s hit “Talk to Me” as well as being the younger brother of the group DeBarge, a recording group composed of several members of the DeBarge family.
We will be keeping the members of the DeBarge family uplifted in our prayers.
Chico DeBarge’s son Dontae Anderson-Debarge has been reportedly stabbed and killed in Los Angeles on Thursday. The brutal murder took place in the Van Nuys section of Los Angeles, according to police. Police said that they found a 35 year old man stabbed and dying on the street on Thursday. Officers claim that they administered CPR on the victim but he died on the scene as reported by MTO. Officers would not offer the identity of the man, but they described him as a “transient”, or “homeless” person. So far police have no leads on who stabbed Dontae, but they are actively investigating the case.The stabbing victim is believed to be Dontae Anderson Debarge, son of Chico Debarge – the legendary 1980s music family. That’s because almost immediately after the stabbing death, Dontae’s family and friends immediately took to social media, to offer tributes to their fallen loved one. #Swipe to see his family's condolences and Dontae's last cryptic message on social media. RIP💔 🏷️TAG 3 friends that need to see this🏷️⠀ 👍 Like, 🔔 Follow, and Comment _____________________________________‼Follow @welcome2hiphop‼ ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ 📳 T A G A F R I E N D #welcome2hiphop #w2hh #explore #explorepage #dontaedebarge #viral #entertainment #entertainmentnews #gossip #chicodebarge #celebrities #celebrityblogger #atlanta #celebritynews #worldstar #theshaderoom #balleralert #tmz #photooftheday #rihanna #drake #nickiminaj #beyonce #kyliejenner #kimkardashian #khloekardashian #kendalljenner #teatenders #quavo
