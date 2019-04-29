Celebrities React To The Death Of John Singleton
Posted 5 hours ago
1. Morris Chestnut
View this post on Instagram
This is where it all started. The Genesis - The Genius - The Genre Maker/Star Maker (Taraji P. Henson, Ice Cube, Tyrese Gibson, Lawrence Fishburne, Regina King,Nia Long, Angela Basset, Cuba Gooding, Jr. - in no particular order as these are all great actors/actresses). John Singleton gave me a chance. When I left the audition for "Boyz N' The Hood" as he shook my hand, he gave me a stronger grip than normal and looked me in the eye. I felt he was basically giving me a signal that I had the job without telling me. From there, there was no comprehension of the massive chain of events that was about to follow. People from all over the world literally tell me how they’re affected by Boyz ‘N The Hood. The magnitude and world-wide impact that his ground-breaking film would have for society cannot be measured. Helping to bring awareness of what it takes to come to maturity as a black male in the 'Hood, or die trying... Helping to gain a deeper understanding of the challenges faced. Dealing with challenges and adversity in life and in general. From that lesson, for anyone who watches Boyz N’ The Hood, we are able to learn a little more about ourselves and each other. Hopefully, we are able to grow, evolve and gain a deeper love and understanding of our humanity. John Singleton, thank you for your vision. Thank you for holding my hand a little stronger. Thank you for connecting with me and thank you for connecting me to history. Thank you for connecting and transcending generations, nationalities, nations, races, communities, societies. Thank you, John Singleton, for connecting us all. #RIP #JohnSingleton
A post shared by Morris Chestnut (@morrischestnutofficial) on
2. Janet Jackson
View this post on Instagram
You gave me my first movie role, my first Oscar nomination and so much more. Thank you for all you have given to the world through your work and all you have done for Black culture, women and young filmmakers. I will miss you John. Keeping your family in my prayers. 💜
A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on
3. Gina Prince-Bythewood
Thank you John.— Gina Prince-Bythewood (@GPBmadeit) April 29, 2019
4. Julie Dash
#johnsingleton Needless to say we go way, way back... There are no words to convey the absolute loss and sadness I feel right now. John was there for his fellow filmmakers, always. All we had to do was look up and he would be there smiling and applauding our efforts. pic.twitter.com/gpPDQg1dGn— JulieDash (@JulieDash) April 29, 2019
5. Spike Lee
View this post on Instagram
I Will Forever Miss My Brother John Singleton. We Met While He Was A Film Student At USC. Over Many Years People Have Told Me “I’m Going To Be A Filmmaker”, When John Said That To Me The 1st Time We Met, I Believed Him Right Away. It Was No Surprise. With His Passion, His Heart, The Way He Talked About His Love For Cinema And Black Folks I Could See John Would Make It Happen, And He Did. From Day One, We Have Remained Close Over The Decades, Cheering Each Other On In This Industry That Is Not Set Up For Us To Win. John Singleton’s Films Will Live On Forever. Blessings And Prayers For His Family. May John Rest In Power. Amen.
A post shared by Spike Lee (@officialspikelee) on
6. Samuel L. Jackson
Mourning the loss of a collaborator & True Friend John Singleton. He blazed the trail for many young film makers, always remaining true to who he was & where he came from!!! RIP Brother. Gone Way Too Soon!— Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) April 29, 2019
7. Ava Duvernay
There aren’t many of us out here doing this. It’s a small tribe in the grand scheme of things. He was a giant among us. Kind. Committed. And immensely talented. His films broke ground. His films mattered. He will be missed. And long remembered. Thank you, John. #RunIntoHisArms pic.twitter.com/wKfOaCGFuA— Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 29, 2019
8. Magic Johnson
John created some incredible movies, his first being Boyz in the Hood at the age of 24. He became the first African-American and youngest person to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Director.— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 29, 2019
9. Magic Johnson
John is admired for putting a lot of people of color to work throughout his career. Our prayers are with his children and family members. He will be sorely missed.— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 29, 2019
10. Jordan Peele
RIP John Singleton. So sad to hear. John was a brave artist and a true inspiration. His vision changed everything.— Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) April 29, 2019
11. Chance The Rapper
Rest up John Singleton. We never met, but Remember The Time literally changed my life. Thank you so much. God Bless you— Chance The Rapper Owbum 📅 (@chancetherapper) April 29, 2019
12. Joy Reid
John Singleton was a true inspiration. He made movies that told our stories, and he showed us that there could be limitless possibilities for young, black, creative people. Deepest condolences to his family and friends. https://t.co/6BLqMQXjPV— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) April 29, 2019
13. Snoop Dogg
View this post on Instagram
Thank you for all that you gave to the world the movies the messages the opportunities to so many people like myself to grace the big screen in a major role with major black actors you were and will allways be black excellence love you for life and beyond 🌹🙏🏾💙. J. S. 📽🎞
A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on
14. Juicy J
This is me & john Singleton on text in 2017 talking about doing a three six mafia biopic If this would had happened we would have won another Oscar for Best Picture John Singleton is a genius he knew the culture he helped us all I love you bro pic.twitter.com/yYo62kOSdv— juicy j (@therealjuicyj) April 29, 2019
15. Regina King
Rest In Power, my friend. One of the greatest to ever do it. Thank you GOD for blessing us with this gift better known as John Singleton. Having trouble finding enough words to share just… https://t.co/SlQGwDEHU7— Regina King (@ReginaKing) April 29, 2019
16. Shaun King
They were all so young.— Shaun King (@shaunking) April 29, 2019
John Singleton with Cuba Gooding Jr., Ice Cube, and Morris Chestnut.
He made them the stars of a South Central story that had never been told well before.
It changed the whole game and launched so many careers into the stratosphere. pic.twitter.com/9wQ3Czb5F3
17. Tevin Campbell
He told the story like the story NEEDED to be told, in all it’s honesty. Rest in power and remain thru inspiration, John Singleton.— Tevin Campbell (@tevincampbelll) April 29, 2019
18. Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
The youngest-ever Best Director nominee and an inspiration to us all. John Singleton, you will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/cMWrDz9633— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 29, 2019
19. Neil DeGrasse Tyson
Stars in the universe that burn the brightest, live shorter lives than others. And with their high-energy light, they transform all that basks in their luminosity. Farewell John Singleton (1968-2019).— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) April 29, 2019
20. Halle Berry
View this post on Instagram
Today my heart breaks. #JohnSingleton was an innovator - he came to us with so much drive and clear creative vision in a time when people of color didn’t have the visibility in cinema that we do today. He is and will always remain a beacon of light in our community, and today we celebrate the incredible legacy he left and the cultural contributions he has made. Rest well my friend, we’ve lost one of the good guys.❤️🙏🏽
A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on
- Discuss
- Get Inspired
- Get Polling
- Get Support
- https://blackamericaweb.com/134199/marvin-gaye-is-the-peoples-choice-for-top-rb-male/
- https://blackamericaweb.com/136368/whitney-houston-your-choice-for-top-rb-female/
- Learn WordPress.com
- Theme Showcase
- WordPress Planet
- WordPress.com News
- Your Favorite Love Song