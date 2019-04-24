Happy Birthday Cedric The Entertainer! Here Are Ten Facts All About Him

Comedian Cedric the Entertainer was born on April 24, 1964.
1. Cedric Antonio Kyles
Cedric The Entertainer was born in Jefferson City, Missouri. His mother Rosetta was a school teacher and his father worked for a railroad company.
2. Hats
3. Scholarship
Every year he gives a scholarship out to a graduating senior from his high school Berkeley High through his Cedric the Entertainer Charitable Foundation Inc.
4. Champ Car Auto RacingSource:false
In October 2005, Cedric became part owner Champ Car auto racing series.
5. College
Cedric attended Southeast Missouri State University where he majored in Mass Communications while working as a State Farm Insurance claims adjuster and substitute teacher.
6. Unashamed
In 2005, during an interview on CNN Cedric explained that he longer cared about hiding the rash on his head and that he’s proud of it.
7. Kings Of ComedySource:false
Traveled with other comedians on the Kings Of Comedy doing stand-up. Spike Lee later turned into a movie called “The Original Kings of Comedy.”
8. Video GamesSource:false
In 2003, Cedric was put into the Tiger Woods PGA Tour 2004 for Playstation 2.
9. ‘Madagascar’Source:false
Cedric was the voice of Maurice the lemur in Madagascar.
10. Family
Cedric is married to Lorna Wells. They have two kids together, Croix and Lucky Rose. He has another daughter named Trina from a previous relationship.
