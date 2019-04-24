Happy Birthday Cedric The Entertainer! Here Are Ten Facts All About Him

Cedric the Entertainer
Comedian Cedric the Entertainer was born on April 24, 1964.

1. Cedric Antonio Kyles

Cedric The Entertainer was born in Jefferson City, Missouri. His mother Rosetta was a school teacher and his father worked for a railroad company.

2. Hats

3. Scholarship

Every year he gives a scholarship out to a graduating senior from his high school Berkeley High through his Cedric the Entertainer Charitable Foundation Inc.

4. Champ Car Auto Racing

In October 2005, Cedric became part owner Champ Car auto racing series.

5. College

Cedric attended Southeast Missouri State University where he majored in Mass Communications while working as a State Farm Insurance claims adjuster and substitute teacher.

6. Unashamed

In 2005, during an interview on CNN Cedric explained that he longer cared about hiding the rash on his head and that he’s proud of it.

7. Kings Of Comedy

Traveled with other comedians on the Kings Of Comedy doing stand-up. Spike Lee later turned into a movie called “The Original Kings of Comedy.”

8. Video Games

In 2003, Cedric was put into the Tiger Woods PGA Tour 2004 for Playstation 2.

9. ‘Madagascar’

Cedric was the voice of Maurice the lemur in Madagascar.

10. Family

Cedric is married to Lorna Wells. They have two kids together, Croix and Lucky Rose. He has another daughter named Trina from a previous relationship.

