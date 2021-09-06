HomeGossip

Cardi B and Offset Welcome 2nd Child, Baby Boy

Posted September 6, 2021

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE

Cardi B and Offset had a beautiful weekend. The Hip-Hop couple welcomed their second child together, with Bardi sharing the news on Instagram.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper made the announcement on Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 6), but she revealed the new bundle of joy actually arrived on Saturday, September 4.

The caption includes a blue heart and a dinosaur emoji, which leads to speculation/assumption (along with the blue blanker) that their first child, Kulture, now has a baby brother.

No word on a name yet, but you can be it will be creative. And yes, Cardi was rocking a Louis Vuitton blanket in the hospital.

While this is Cardi’s second child, it’s Offset’s fifth. The Migos rapper shared his own photo holding the new baby, while Cardi’s looks on, with the caption, “Chapter 5.”

 

Cardi B and Offset Welcome 2nd Child, Baby Boy  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

More From BlackAmericaWeb
Related Galleries
Kanye West Shares Snippet Of Unreleased Andre 3000 Verse, Drake’s Sound 42 Station Leaked It
Dr. Dre Ordered To Pay Ex-Wife $300K Per Month
MFW: Irina Shayk visits Falconeri boutique in Via Montenapoleone
5 Ways Kanye West And New Fling Irina Shayk Were Linked Years Before The Dating Rumors
#BlackTwitter Confused About Porsha Williams And Simon’s Scandalous Engagement
Kevin Samuels & Dr. Umar Johnson Feud On Social Media
Close