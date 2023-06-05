Hip Hop often has a way of inspiring dance crazes and viral movements that take the world by storm. These dances become popular and associated with specific songs, creating memorable moments in pop culture, and viral movements. Here are a few examples of rap songs that have had ICONIC dance associated with them:
Bust A Move! These Nostalgic Songs Will Make You Dance! was originally published on hot1009.com
1. Crank That (Soulja Boy)Source:Getty
Crank That Soulja Boy by Soula Boy (2007)
2. Lean Wit It Rock Wit ItSource:Getty
Lean Wit It Rock Wit It by DEM Franchize Boyz (2006)
3. Milly Rock
Milly Rock by 2 Milly (2015)
4. Pop, Lock, & Drop It
Pop, Lock, & Drop It by Huey (2007)
5. Walk It OutSource:Getty
Walk It Out by DJ Unk (2007)
6. Watch Me Whip/Nae NaeSource:Getty
Watch Me Whip/Nae Nae by Silento (2015)
7. Stanky LeggSource:Getty
Stanky Legg by GS Boyz (2008)
8. You a JerkSource:Getty
You a Jerk by New Boyz (2009)
9. Teach Me How To DougieSource:Getty
Teach Me How To Dougie by Cali Swag District (2010)
10. Chicken Noodle SoupSource:Getty
Chicken Noodle Soup by DJ Webstar (2006)
11. Gas PedalSource:Getty
Gas Pedal by Sage the Gemini (2014)
12. LeanbackSource:Getty
Leanback by Fat Joe (2004)
13. Right ThurrSource:Getty
Right Thurr by Chingy (2003)
14. Cupid ShuffleSource:Getty
Cupid Shuffle by Cupid (2007)
15. The Humpty DanceSource:Getty
The Humpty Dance by Digital Underground (1990)
16. Da PerculatorSource:Getty
It’s Time For Da Perculator by Cajmere (1992)