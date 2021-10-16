Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Brittany Renner has gained a reputation of sorts whether justified or not, and it appears that she’s leaning into the joke. a bit further than most are willing to accept. The popular Instagram model is currently visiting the campus of Jackson State University, and issued a grim warning to folks that they should “Hide your sons.”

Via a tweet shared on Friday, Renner, 29, shared a message that she arrived at Jackson State, writing, “Hey Jackson State! Hide your sons” complete with an image of herself smiling with the school in the background. Immediately, many on Twitter began their attempts to dress down Renner, especially after many are alleging she has a habit of grooming younger men for financial gain in the wake of her past relationship with NBA player, P.J. Washington.

Renner has been addressing the chatter around her supposed aims and doesn’t seem to be deterred by the comments of detractors, even telling one man to “shut up” in response to her initial jab. As it stands, Brittany Renner seemingly could care less what the world thinks and the reactions from Twitter can be viewed below.

Photo: Getty

Brittany Renner Visits Jackson State University, Posts Tweets Warning Folks To “Hide Your Sons” was originally published on hiphopwired.com