Devin Booker is already having an exceptional 2022 and the new NBA season hasn’t even started yet. The standout Pheonix Suns star just signed a massive contract extension with the Suns, re-upping his deal with Nike, and other big news.

Devin Booker, 25, signed his supermax extension this week with the Suns, locking him in for another four years with the Arizona team. The team will reportedly pay out around $214 million to the man they call Book over the period, just as he’s entering his prime as a player.

Booker noted the signing after tweeting Wednesday (July 6) night, “Signed sealed delivered” to his 1.2 million followers. It wasn’t thought that Booker would be on the move. Instead, Phoenix seems to be a rumored landing spot for the likes of Kevin Durant among other stars.

“Devin, with his work ethic and commitment to excellence, has established himself as one of the league’s best players, elevating himself and our organization,” said General Manager James Jones via a team statement. “We are beyond excited to extend the mutual commitment between Book, the Suns and the Phoenix community. He is just getting started.”

“Phoenix, Thank you for allowing me to grow. The love from this city has been there from the beginning. I’m honored and humbled to call this place HOME. Be Legendary,” Booker wrote as a message to the city and its fans.

In addition to the supermax extension, Booker also extended his contract with Nike and the new deal will keep him with the brand through 2029 according to an exclusive report from Boardroom.

As we shared this morning, Booker will also grace the cover of the upcoming NBA 2K23 Standard Edition.

Congrats to Devin Booker! Check out the excitement from Twitter below.

Photo: Getty

Book It: Devin Booker Trending After Signing Extension, Re-Ups With Nike was originally published on hiphopwired.com