Bodega Break Up: Twitter Mourns Comedic Duo Desus & Mero Officially Splitting Up

The tandem of Desus Nice and The Kid Mero is no more. The hosts of the popular Bodega Boys podcast and their award-winning eponymous Showtime program are abruptly going their separate ways, with the network confirming the last new episode of Desus & Mero had already aired on June 23.

“Desus Nice and The Kid Mero will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward. Showtime’s late-night talk show Desus & Mero will not be returning for a fifth season,” a spokesperson informed the media in a statement. “Desus Nice and The Kid Mero have made a name for themselves in comedy and in the late-night space as quick-witted cultural commentators… They have been brilliant hosts, and we wish them the best, along with the team at JAX Media and the incredible crew.”

There were rumors of increased friction as of late between Desus and The Kid Mero (whose real names are Daniel Baker and Joel Martinez, respectively).

Last month, Desus tweeted that “the art is coming back” and said he’d not “abandoned” the fans despite the fact the duo had issued no new episodes of their podcast since November 2021. But Mero made a contradictory remark afterward, when someone questioned if there were any new shows on the way.

“NAH ITS A WRAP BRODY SOMEBODY MENTIONED DUDE TWEETING THAT FROM SOME COUNTRY AT LIKE 3 AM.. I TOURED W DUDE FOR YEARS HE WAS FUBAR AND IN HIS BAG,” Martinez replied. “PODCAST DONE ENJOY THE BACK CATALOG MY PALS.”

Mero had also made the following statement on Reddit as well: “PLEASE BELIEVE IM BUILDING & TRYN GIVE THE HIVE WHATEVER IT NEEDS IF I GOTTA DO IT DOLO [solo].”

But Desus’ response on Twitter cryptically implies there is more drama to their breakup than the standard explanation of creative differences. “I tried y’all,” he posted on Friday. He later said, “[T]he hive deserved better than this ending. Reddit can slander my name but when the truth comes out…..actually just wait.”

See what Twitter has to say about the Bodega Boys breakup, and let us know if you think they’ll ever get back together again.

Bodega Break Up: Twitter Mourns Comedic Duo Desus & Mero Officially Splitting Up was originally published on cassiuslife.com