BMX Pro Nigel Sylvester Teams Up With Levi’s For New GO Capsule Collection [Photos]

Levi’s and BMX Pro Nigel Sylvester are teaming up for a new capsule collection.

Monday (Nov.8), Levi’s unveiled its latest capsule collection it came up with in tandem with Sylvester’s GO brand. The collection comes in two signature styles and colorways and is also extremely limited, with only 50 pieces available when it launches and will feature the ‘GO’ logo printed throughout.

The GO brand was created by Sylvester to “inspire others to relentlessly and unapologetically pursue their dreams on their terms.” It also “celebrates the debut of GO – Las Vegas “The Layout,” which immerses fans into a one-of-a-kind adventure via Nigel’s POV on his BMX bike throughout Sin City.” Sylvester’s series has garnered tens of millions of views and allows viewers to accompany Sylvester as he hits cities all over the world.

This new capsule collection reunites Sylvester with the fashion brand. He spoke about the collaboration in a statement, saying, “Levi’s is a leader in the fashion industry and has been a staple in my wardrobe for years. I’m honored to have this opportunity to collaborate with the brand and celebrate my love for BMX riding, style and film through this Levi’s x GO capsule.”

Levi’s x GO by Nigel Sylvester will be available exclusively on Levi’s on Wednesday, November 10. The collection will feature 25 Trucker Jackets and 25 501s in two signature colorways, red and a classic denim hue retailing for $248 each. Along with the collection, Sylvester will also be dropping the latest episode of GO, created in partnership with Levi, on November 16, 2021.

