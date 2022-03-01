Black Voters Matter To Mark Selma March Anniversary With Full Week Of Voting Rights Events

Black Voters Matter (BVM), one of the leading national voting rights groups, has revealed its plans to mark the anniversary of the historic 1965 march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, with a full week of events in an effort to keep voting rights at the forefront of political discourse as states continue to restrict access to the ballot.

Over the course of seven days beginning Thursday, BVM and six other civil rights groups will each respectively lead separate days of events geared to not only bring attention to the importance of voting rights ahead of the pivotal 2022 midterm elections.

The week’s theme is “Return to the Bridge: Fight for the Vote!” in a nod to the Edmund Pettus Bridge that crosses the Alabama River heading into Montgomery.