Black Twitter Is Not Here For Terry Crews’ Take On Liam Neeson

I am a huge fan of Terry Crews.

I love how he spoke up about being a survivor of sexual assault and continues to call out sexism in Hollywood and beyond. I love how he showed Black women love for showing up for him after he accused Adam Venit of groping him at an event back in 2017.

And I truly love how hard he pushes back on folks like DL Hughley, 50 Cent and other men filled with toxic masculinity who try to use what he’s been through as the butt of their tired jokes.

But some recent tweets about white actor Liam Neeson have me feeling a way.

Remember: Neeson admitted that he would have committed a hate crime against a random Black man because a female friend of his was allegedly raped by a Black man. That, and he somehow stopped himself from doing that by power walking.

Now, initially, Crews seemed to be on the right side of history and the outrage about Neeson’s statements.

Hmmmm. Reminds me of a time I got provoked by a rich white guy I didn’t know. Hoping I would do something. Thank God I never took the bait. https://t.co/9OIka9vBRx — terry crews (@terrycrews) February 4, 2019

George Zimmerman did to a child what Liam described. God bless Trayvon https://t.co/HdkqiyAMKi — terry crews (@terrycrews) February 5, 2019

But soon after, it took a strange and disappointing turn with Terry tweeting that where Liam was at that time in his life seemed like a “fork in the road” that people face in the battle between good and evil.

I believe that every person on earth is capable of the greatest good, or unspeakable evil. Liam is just describing his fork in the road. https://t.co/CT5HurMADE — terry crews (@terrycrews) February 5, 2019

Sigh…

This confusing tweet prompted rapper Wale to shut this all the way down:

Na. No. Nope. Liam is trash . We losin Brothers all the time because of this proverbial “fork” . Na fam https://t.co/FH1T7dsWRN — Wale (@Wale) February 5, 2019

Now, I don’t think that Terry was defending Neeson per se, but this this need to normalize and empathize with racists as a form of understanding human behavior, doesn’t sit well with me, Wale and countless others on Twitter who expect better from the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actor.

Here are some of these concerns.

Black Twitter Is Not Here For Terry Crews’ Take On Liam Neeson was originally published on hellobeautiful.com