Black Twitter Is Ecstatic That Halle Bailey Has Been Cast As Ariel
Posted 4 hours ago
1.
Just Announced: Halle Bailey has been cast in the upcoming live-action reimagining of The Little Mermaid. pic.twitter.com/GAUydbkfMV— Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) July 3, 2019
2.
Halle’s voice is perfect for this. https://t.co/zLA5b2RqMp— Matthew A. Cherry 🏁 (@MatthewACherry) July 3, 2019
3.
Me watching the racist complain about Beyoncé as Nala, Halle Bailey as Ariel, and Miss America and Miss USA being black women. pic.twitter.com/aq45UVZKeq— Raven Moore (@theravenmoore) July 4, 2019
4.
Let's get #BlackPrincessAriel trending to show support our for Princess Ariel being played by a young woman of color, Halle Bailey. It doesn't seem "typical" to you but for POC it's a big moment in Disney princess history. A black woman playing Ariel? Wut? Hell yeah. pic.twitter.com/VWkqPwEMLc— Kenidra4Humanity (@KenidraRWoods_) July 4, 2019
5.
Halle Bailey as Ariel. . . a CONCEPT! Her voice and overall energy just scream “Ariel” and I can’t wait to see her play one of my favorite Disney princesses. pic.twitter.com/Yfx3kbLTUT— Chloe🌺 (@justchloetweets) July 4, 2019
6.
Disney: We’re casting Halle Bailey as Ariel!— Tino (@TinoForShort) July 4, 2019
Racists: Horrible casting! She’s not a ginger!
Me: pic.twitter.com/Jugl1m8Snt
7.
I am /here/ for Halle Bailey as #Ariel #TheLittleMermaid pic.twitter.com/mFSnYQdRDG— Leslie @ AWA 2019!✨ (@leslietries) July 4, 2019
8.
In case you needed a reminder... Halles get it DONE. Congratulations @chloexhalle on this amazing opportunity, we can’t wait to see what you do! #TheLittleMermaid #HalleBailey pic.twitter.com/z0Rik2nxRe— Halle Berry (@halleberry) July 3, 2019
9.
Brandy was the first black girl to be a princess in live action Disney movie. Halle Bailey is now only the second. We need more of this representation. Congrats to Halle Bailey on her role as Ariel! 😍🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/oNk1Dbc4vm— Black Culture News (@blackculturenew) July 3, 2019
10.
Halle Bailey gets casted as Ariel— Sherm The Sage (@Modafo1) July 3, 2019
Black ppl: pic.twitter.com/TS2SCP0Ff3
