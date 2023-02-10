Black Faces in White Spaces: Beyond The Stars

Black History NOW Celebrates the paths paved by those who broke the mold in areas of film, sports, science, art and business. The heroes of today stand on the shoulders of giants, looking ahead and creating even more opportunities for African-Americans to thrive in spaces that were historically denied to our people.

Today, we celebrate those who dared to think Beyond The Stars: Dreamers who refused to let society – or our cosmos – limit their desire to face the final frontier.

Take a look at a few of our heroes in the gallery below.