Black Celebrities We Lost Between 2000 – 2009

In the early to mid 2000s, the music industry experienced shocking losses with the unexpected deaths of Aaliyah, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, Gerald Levert, and Michael Jackson.
The death of Aaliyah, who died at the young age of 22, was a heartbreaking tragedy that started a sad trend of accidental celebrity deaths through the 2000s.
Including those mentioned above, here is list of Black celebrities and public figures who died from the years of 2000 to 2009.
If we missed anyone, please let us know in the comments.
1. Helen Martin
Actress Helen Martin died on March 25, 2000
2. Gail Fisher
Gail Fisher died on December 2, 2000.
3. Harold Nichols
Dancer and actor Harold Nichols, who you see here as “the sarge” in “The Five Heartbeats”, died on July 3, 2000.
4. AaliyahSource:Fame / Photorazzi via PR Photos
Aaliyah died on August 25, 2001
5. Lisa “Lefteye” Lopes
Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes died on April 25, 2002
6. Barry White
Barry White died on July 4, 2003.
7. Nina Simone
Nina Simone died on April 21, 2003.
8. Paul Winfield
Paul Winfield died on March 7, 2004.
9. Rick James
Rick James died on August 6, 2004
10. Reggie White
Former NFL great Reggie White died on December 26, 2004.
11. Ray Charles
Ray Charles died on June 10, 2004.
12. Ossie Davis
Ossie Davis died on February 1, 2005.
13. Johnnie Cochran
Johnnie Cochran died on March 29, 2005.
14. Luther Vandross
Luther Vandross died on July 1, 2005.
15. Rosa ParksSource:AP
Rosa Parks died on October 24, 2005.
16. Richard PryorSource:AP
Richard Pryor died on December 10, 2005.
17. Obie Benson
Obie Benson, of the legendary Four Tops, died on July 2, 2005.
18. Nipsey Russell
Nipsey Russell died on October 2, 2005.
19. Gerald Levert
Gerald Levert died on November 10, 2006
20. Lou Rawls
Lou Rawls died on January 6, 2006.
21. Coretta Scott KingSource:Associated Press
Coretta Scott King died on January 30, 2006.
22. Ed Bradley
Ed Bradley died on November 9, 2006.
23. Wilson Pickett
Wilson Pickett died on January 19, 2006.
24. James BrownSource:(AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
James Brown died on December 25, 2006
25. Ike Turner
Ike Turner died on December 12, 2007.
26. Bo Diddley
Bo Diddley died on June 2, 2008.
27. Bernie Mac
Bernie Mac died on August 9, 2008.
28. Isaac HayesSource:Photo Credit: Tom Walck / Photorazzi/ PR Photos
Isaac Hayes died on August 10, 2008.
29. Eartha KittSource:Photo Credit: Janet Mayer / Photorazzi / Pr Photos
Eartha Kitt died on December 25, 2008.
30. Michael JacksonSource:PR Photos
Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009.
31. KoKo Taylor
KoKo Taylor died on June 3, 2009.