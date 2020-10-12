CLOSE
Black Celebrities We Lost Between 2000 – 2009

Posted October 12, 2020

In the early to mid 2000s, the music industry experienced shocking losses with the unexpected deaths of Aaliyah, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, Gerald Levert, and Michael Jackson.

The death of Aaliyah, who died at the young age of 22, was a heartbreaking tragedy that started a sad trend of accidental celebrity deaths through the 2000s.

Including those mentioned above, here is list of Black celebrities and public figures who died from the years of 2000 to 2009.

If we missed anyone, please let us know in the comments.

1. Helen Martin

Actress Helen Martin died on March 25, 2000

2. Gail Fisher

Gail Fisher died on December 2, 2000. 

3. Harold Nichols

Dancer and actor Harold Nichols, who you see here as “the sarge” in “The Five Heartbeats”, died on July 3, 2000.

4. Aaliyah

Aaliyah died on August 25, 2001

5. Lisa “Lefteye” Lopes

Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes died on April 25, 2002

6. Barry White

Barry White died on July 4, 2003. 

7. Nina Simone

Nina Simone died on April 21, 2003. 

8. Paul Winfield

Paul Winfield died on March 7, 2004. 

9. Rick James

Rick James  died on August 6, 2004

10. Reggie White

Former NFL great Reggie White died on December 26, 2004. 

11. Ray Charles

Ray Charles died on June 10, 2004.

12. Ossie Davis

Ossie Davis died on February 1, 2005. 

13. Johnnie Cochran

Johnnie Cochran died on March 29, 2005. 

14. Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross died on July 1, 2005. 

15. Rosa Parks

Rosa Parks died on October 24, 2005. 

16. Richard Pryor

Richard Pryor died on December 10, 2005. 

17. Obie Benson

Obie Benson, of the legendary Four Tops, died on July 2, 2005. 

18. Nipsey Russell

Nipsey Russell died on October 2, 2005. 

19. Gerald Levert

Gerald Levert  died on November 10, 2006

20. Lou Rawls

Lou Rawls died on January 6, 2006. 

21. Coretta Scott King

Coretta Scott King died on January 30, 2006. 

22. Ed Bradley

Ed Bradley died on November 9, 2006. 

23. Wilson Pickett

Wilson Pickett died on January 19, 2006. 

24. James Brown

James Brown died on December 25, 2006 

25. Ike Turner

Ike Turner died on December 12, 2007. 

26. Bo Diddley

Bo Diddley died on June 2, 2008. 

27. Bernie Mac

Bernie Mac died on August 9, 2008. 

28. Isaac Hayes

Isaac Hayes  died on August 10, 2008.

29. Eartha Kitt

Eartha Kitt died on December 25, 2008.

30. Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009. 

31. KoKo Taylor

KoKo Taylor died on June 3, 2009. 

