Black Celebrities with June Birthdays

People born in June possess a captivating blend of characteristics, thanks to their association with the zodiac signs Gemini and Cancer.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Those born under the Gemini sign are versatile and sociable, making them the life of any gathering. Known as the “Jack of all Trades,” they bring creativity, adaptability, and optimism wherever they go. To celebrate a Gemini, think playful and dynamic—perhaps a gift that indulges their curiosity or an experience that offers spontaneity and social interaction.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Cancer individuals are deeply intuitive and nurturing, with a penchant for close-knit gatherings where they can truly connect with loved ones. Represented by the crab, these people have a protective shell but are soft and caring inside. A celebration that speaks to their artistic spirit or involves intimate settings would be most appreciated.
From Zoe Saldana to Fantasia Barrino, some of the most influential Black celebrities are celebrating their birthdays in the month of June! They’ve left lasting marks in their industries, from the big screen to the boxing ring and center stage, see our full list of black celebrities born in June below.
The article ‘Black Celebrity with June Birthdays‘ was created with the help of Jasper.AI
1. June 1: Morgan FreemanSource:Getty
Morgan Freeman is an Academy Award-winning actor, producer, director, narrator, and science communicator. He was born June 1, 1937 in Memphis, Tennessee.
2. June 7: Prince
Prince, was a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and actor. He was born on June 7th 1958 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Prince passed away on April 21, 2016
3. June 8: Kanye WestSource:Getty
Kanye West also known as Ye is an American rapper, singer and record producer. He was born June 8th 1977 in Atlanta, GA.
4. June 15: Ice CubeSource:Paramount
Ice Cube is a rapper, songwriter, actor, producer, and sports owner. He was born June 15, 1969 in Los Angeles, California.
5. June 16: Tupac Shakur (1971-1996)
Tupac Shakur was a rapper, actor, and activist. He was born June 16th 1971 in East Harlem New York, and passed away September 13, 1996.
6. June 16: Bill Cobbs (1934-2024)Source:Getty
Bill Cobbs was an actor who appeared in over 120 films and television shows. He was born June 16, 134 in Cleveland, Ohio, and passed away June 25, 2024
7. June 17: Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar is a multi-platinum, Grammy-winning rapper, songwriter, and record producer. He was born June 17, in Compton, California.
8. June 17: Venus WilliamsSource:Madison Lane
Venus Williams is an award-winning tennis player. She was born June 17, 1980 in Lynwood, California.
9. June 18: Takeoff (1994-2022)Source:General
Takeoff was a songwriter and rapper in the group the Migos. He was born June 18, 1994, in Lawrenceville, Georgia, and passed away November 1, 2022
10. June 18: Trippie Redd
Trippie Redd is a rapper. He was born June 18, 1999 in Canton, Ohio
11. June 19: Jordan PooleSource:Getty
Jordan Poole is a professional basketball player. He was born June 19, 1999 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
12. June 19: Zoe SaldañaSource:Getty
Zoe Saldaña is an actress and producer. She was born June 19, 1978 in Passaic, NJ
13. June 19: Phylicia RashadSource:Getty
Phylicia Rashad is an actress, singer, and director. She was born June 19, 1948 in Houston, Texas.
14. June 20: Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie singer, songwriter, producer, and television personality. He was born June 20, 1949, in Tuskegee, Alabama.
15. June 20: Tika SumpterSource:Getty
Tika Sumpter is a actress, producer, entrepreneur, and podcaster. Born June 20, 1980 in Hollis New York, NY>
16. June 20: Sage the Gemini
Sage the Gemini is a rapper and producer. Born June 20, 1992 in Fairfield, California.
17. June 20: Serayah McNeill
Serayah McNeill is a singer, actress, and model. Born June 20th 1995 in Encinas, California.
18. June 21: Jussie SmollettSource:Radio One Houston
Jussie Smollett is an actor and singer. Born June 21, 1992 in Santa Rosa, California
19. June 22: Porsha WilliamsSource:Bravo
Porsha Williams is an entrepreneur and reality tv personality. Born June 22, 1981 in Atlanta, Georgia.
20. June 22: Donald Faison
Donald Faison is an actor and comedienne. Born June 22, 1974 in Harlem, New York
21. June 22: Bob the Drag Queen
Bob the Drag Queen is a drag queen, musician, and television personality. Born June 22, 1986 in Columbus, Georgia
22. June 24: Solange Knowles
Solange Knowles is a singer, songwriter, model, actress, artistic director, and record label founder. She was born June 24, 1986 in Houston, Texas
23. June 24: Raven Goodwin
Raven Goodwin is an actress and producer. Born June 24, 1992 in Washington, D.C.
24. June 24: Tommy Lister Jr. (1958-2020)Source:Getty
Tommy Lister Jr. was an actor and processional wrestler. He was born June 24, 1958 in Compton, California and passed away December 10, 2020.
25. June 25: Lala Anthony
Lala Anthony is an actress, producer, and television personality. Born June 25, 1982 in Brookly, New York
26. June 26: Shannon Sharpe
Shannon Sharpe is a former NFL football player, television personality, and podcaster. He was born June 26, 1968, in Chicago, Illinois.
27. June 26: Michael Vick
Michael Vick is a former NFL football player and a college football coach. Born June 26, 1980 in Newport News, Virginia.
28. June 26: Iman Shumpert
Iman Shumpert is a former NBA player. He was born June 26, 1990 in Oak Park, Illinois
29. June 27: H.E.R.
H.E.R. singer, songwriter, actress, and Grammy and Oscar winner. She was born June 27, 1997 in Vallejo, California.
30. June 28: Tichina ArnoldSource:Getty
Tichina Arnold is a singer and actress. She was born June 28, 1969 in Queens, New York
31. June 30: Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson is a former professional boxer, and actor. He was born June 30, 1966 in Fort Greene New York, NY
32. June 30: Fantasia BarrinoSource:TV One
Fantasia Barrino is a singer and actress born June 30, 1984 in High Point, North Carolina.
33. June 30: David Alan GrierSource:Getty
David Alan Grier is an actor and comedienne. Born June 30, 1956 in Detroit, Michigan.
