Black Celebrity Birthdays in April: Icons You Should Know

Source: April showers bring more than just May flowers—they also mark the birthdays of some of the most iconic Black celebrities who have shaped culture, music, sports, and entertainment. From legendary musicians like Marvin Gaye and Ella Fitzgerald to comedic geniuses like Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence, April is a month filled with celebrations of talent and inspiration. Whether you’re a fan of soulful melodies, groundbreaking performances, or athletic excellence, this list of April-born Black Aries and Tauruses is a testament to the incredible contributions these stars have made to the world. Their achievements not only entertain but also inspire generations to dream bigger and aim higher. As we celebrate these April-born trailblazers, it’s important to recognize the diversity of their talents and the impact they’ve had across industries. From the smooth vocals of Jazmine Sullivan and the timeless hits of Babyface to the on-screen charisma of Sterling K. Brown and the athletic prowess of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, these individuals have left an indelible mark on history. This month, let’s light the candles, reflect on their legacies, and honor the ways they’ve enriched our lives through their artistry, humor, and dedication to excellence. RELATED STORY: Black Celebrity Birthdays in March: Icons You Should Know ✕ See Black Celebrity Birthdays in April Below

Marvin Gaye — April 2 Source: Getty Related Stories Eddie Murphy’s 10 Must-See Movies and TV Moments

Louis Vuitton Welcomes Future as Its Newest Friend of the House

‘Sound Bite This’: Pharrell Responds to Political Backlash Marvin Gaye, born on April 2, 1939, is celebrated as one of the most influential and soulful voices in music history. Known as the “Prince of Motown,” Gaye revolutionized the sound of R&B with his smooth vocals, heartfelt lyrics, and groundbreaking albums like What’s Going On and Let’s Get It On. His music tackled themes of love, social justice, and personal struggles, resonating deeply with audiences across generations. Beyond his chart-topping hits like “Sexual Healing” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” Gaye’s artistry and activism cemented his legacy as a cultural icon who used his platform to inspire change and connect with the human experience. Tragically, his life was cut short on April 1, 1984, when he was fatally shot by his father, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire and influence music to this day. RELATED STORY: Marvin Gaye’s Deep Cuts And Hidden Gems

Eddie Murphy — April 3 Source: Getty Love Celebrity News? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Eddie Murphy, born on April 3, 1961, is a legendary comedian, actor, and entertainer who has left an indelible mark on Hollywood and comedy. Rising to fame as a cast member on Saturday Night Live in the early 1980s, Murphy quickly became a household name with his sharp wit, unforgettable characters, and groundbreaking stand-up specials like Delirious and Raw. Transitioning seamlessly into film, he starred in iconic movies such as Coming to America, Beverly Hills Cop, The Nutty Professor, and Shrek, showcasing his versatility as both a comedic and dramatic actor. Known for his charisma and ability to bring larger-than-life characters to the screen, Murphy has earned numerous accolades throughout his career, solidifying his status as one of the most influential and beloved entertainers of all time. RELATED STORY: Eddie Murphy’s 10 Must-See Movies and TV Moments

Aries Spears — April 3 Source: Getty Aries Spears, born on April 3, 1975, is a talented comedian, actor, and impressionist known for his sharp humor and uncanny ability to mimic celebrities. Best recognized for his work on the hit sketch comedy show MADtv, Spears became a fan favorite with his hilarious impressions of icons like Jay-Z, Denzel Washington, and Shaquille O’Neal. His stand-up comedy, infused with bold social commentary and relatable humor, has earned him a loyal following over the years. Beyond television, Spears has appeared in films such as Jerry Maguire and Malibu’s Most Wanted, further showcasing his comedic range.

Jill Scott — April 4 Source: Getty Jill Scott, born on April 4, 1972, is a Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, poet, and actress whose soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics have made her a beloved icon in music and entertainment. Emerging with her debut album Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1 in 2000, she captivated audiences with hits like “A Long Walk” and “He Loves Me (Lyzel in E Flat),” blending neo-soul, jazz, and R&B into a sound uniquely her own. Beyond her music, Scott has showcased her acting talents in films like Why Did I Get Married? and TV series such as The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency. Known for her empowering messages and authentic artistry, Jill Scott continues to inspire fans worldwide with her creativity, passion, and dedication to her craft. RELATED STORY: 10 Jill Scott Songs You Have to Know

Kelly Price — April 4 Source: Getty Kelly Price, born on April 4, 1973, is a powerhouse singer, songwriter, and producer renowned for her soulful voice and heartfelt ballads. Rising to prominence as a background vocalist for legends like Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston, Price eventually stepped into the spotlight with her debut album Soul of a Woman in 1998, featuring the hit single “Friend of Mine.” Her music, which blends gospel, R&B, and soul, has earned her multiple Grammy nominations and a devoted fan base. Beyond her vocal talent, Price is celebrated for her ability to convey raw emotion through her lyrics, tackling themes of love, heartbreak, and resilience.

Pharrell Williams — April 5 Source: Getty Pharrell Williams, born on April 5, 1973, is a multi-talented musician, producer, songwriter, and entrepreneur whose innovative sound has shaped modern music. As one half of the production duo The Neptunes, Pharrell has crafted chart-topping hits for artists like Britney Spears, Jay-Z, and Beyoncé, earning him a reputation as one of the most influential producers of his generation. Beyond his production work, Pharrell has achieved massive success as a solo artist with hits like “Happy,” which became a global anthem, and as a member of the genre-defying band N.E.R.D. Known for his eclectic style and creative vision, Pharrell has also made waves in fashion, serving as the Men’s Creative Director for Louis Vuitton, where he continues to push boundaries in design. With his contributions spanning music, fashion, art, and philanthropy, Pharrell remains a cultural icon who inspires across industries. RELATED STORY: 15 Songs You Didn’t Know Pharrell Williams Produced



Sterling K. Brown — April 5 Source: Getty Sterling K. Brown, born on April 5, 1976, is an Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor celebrated for his powerful performances and remarkable range. Best known for his role as Randall Pearson on the critically acclaimed series This Is Us, Brown captivated audiences with his emotional depth and authenticity, earning multiple awards for his work. He has also delivered standout performances in projects like The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, Black Panther, and Waves, showcasing his versatility across television and film. Beyond his on-screen achievements, Brown is admired for his advocacy for diversity and representation in Hollywood. RELATED STORY: Sterling K. Brown Says Dark-Skinned Black Women Deserve Love On Screen – And We Do

Greg Mathis — April 5 Source: Getty Judge Greg Mathis, born on April 5, 1960, is a former judge, author, and television personality best known as the star of the long-running syndicated courtroom show Judge Mathis. His journey from a troubled youth to a respected judge and community leader is a testament to resilience and redemption. After turning his life around and earning his law degree, Mathis became the youngest judge in Michigan’s 36th District Court, where he gained a reputation for his fairness and compassion. On his show, he combines legal expertise with humor and heartfelt advice, often drawing on his own life experiences to inspire and educate. Beyond television, Mathis is a dedicated advocate for social justice, mentoring at-risk youth and supporting initiatives that uplift underserved communities.

Keshia Knight Pulliam — April 9 Source: ATT Keshia Knight Pulliam, born on April 9, 1979, is an actress and entrepreneur best known for her iconic role as Rudy Huxtable on the groundbreaking sitcom The Cosby Show. As one of the youngest actors ever nominated for an Emmy, Pulliam charmed audiences with her natural talent and charisma from an early age. She later continued her acting career with roles in projects like Tyler Perry’s House of Payne and various films, showcasing her versatility and enduring appeal. Beyond acting, Pulliam is a philanthropist and advocate for education and empowerment, particularly for young women and underserved communities.

Jazmine Sullivan — April 9 Source: Getty Jazmine Sullivan, born on April 9, 1987, is a Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and powerhouse vocalist celebrated for her raw emotion and unmatched vocal range. Emerging with her debut album Fearless in 2008, which featured hits like “Bust Your Windows” and “Need U Bad,” Sullivan quickly established herself as a force in R&B and soul music. Known for her deeply personal and relatable storytelling, she has continued to captivate audiences with critically acclaimed projects like Reality Show and Heaux Tales, the latter earning widespread praise for its honest exploration of love, heartbreak, and empowerment. With her ability to blend vulnerability and strength in her music, Jazmine Sullivan has solidified her place as one of the most influential voices of her generation. RELATED STORY: Jazmine Sullivan Looked Fly At The Beale Street Music Festival In A Custom Leather Set

Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds — April 10 Source: Getty Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, born on April 10, 1959, is a legendary singer, songwriter, producer, and musician whose contributions have shaped the sound of contemporary R&B and pop music. With a career spanning decades, Babyface has written and produced countless hits for iconic artists like Whitney Houston, Toni Braxton, Boyz II Men, and Mariah Carey, earning him 12 Grammy Awards and widespread acclaim. As a solo artist, he has delivered timeless classics such as “Whip Appeal” and “Every Time I Close My Eyes,” showcasing his smooth vocals and heartfelt lyrics. Beyond his musical achievements, Babyface is celebrated for his ability to craft songs that resonate deeply with listeners, blending emotion and melody effortlessly. His unparalleled talent and influence have solidified his legacy as one of the greatest music creators of all time. RELATED STORY: The Timeless Legacy of Babyface: A Look at His Greatest Hits

Q Tip — April 10 Source: Getty Q-Tip, born on April 10, 1970, is a rapper, producer, and cultural icon best known as a founding member of the groundbreaking hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest. Renowned for his smooth flow, introspective lyrics, and innovative production, Q-Tip played a pivotal role in shaping the sound of alternative hip-hop in the 1990s with classic albums like The Low End Theory and Midnight Marauders. Beyond his work with the group, he has enjoyed a successful solo career with critically acclaimed projects such as Amplified and The Renaissance. As a producer, Q-Tip has collaborated with a wide range of artists, including Kanye West, Nas, and Janet Jackson, further cementing his influence in music. With his artistry and forward-thinking approach, Q-Tip remains a revered figure in hip-hop and beyond.

Al Green — April 13 Al Green, born on April 13, 1946, is a legendary singer, songwriter, and pastor widely regarded as one of the greatest soul artists of all time. Known for his smooth, emotive voice and timeless hits like “Let’s Stay Together,” “Tired of Being Alone,” and “Love and Happiness,” Green became a defining figure in the 1970s soul music era. His ability to blend gospel, R&B, and soul created a unique sound that resonated deeply with audiences and earned him numerous accolades, including multiple Grammy Awards and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Later in life, Green shifted his focus to gospel music and ministry, continuing to inspire with his spiritual and musical contributions. With his unmatched talent and enduring influence, Al Green remains an icon whose music transcends generations. RELATED STORY: B-Side Bangers: Al Green

Chance The Rapper — April 16 Source: Getty Chance the Rapper, born on April 16, 1993, is a Grammy-winning artist, songwriter, and philanthropist known for his innovative approach to music and his commitment to independence. Rising to fame with his critically acclaimed mixtapes, including Acid Rap and Coloring Book, Chance became a trailblazer in the music industry by achieving massive success without signing to a major label. His music, which blends hip-hop, gospel, and soul, is celebrated for its uplifting themes and creative artistry. Beyond his musical achievements, Chance is deeply involved in his hometown of Chicago, using his platform to support education, mental health initiatives, and community development through his nonprofit, SocialWorks.

Martin Lawrence — April 16 Source: Getty Martin Lawrence, born on April 16, 1965, is a comedian, actor, and producer who became a defining figure in comedy and entertainment during the 1990s. Known for his sharp wit and larger-than-life personality, Lawrence rose to fame with his hit sitcom Martin, where his comedic versatility and memorable characters made it a cultural phenomenon. He also achieved success on the big screen with iconic roles in films like Bad Boys, Big Momma’s House, and Blue Streak, showcasing his ability to balance humor with action and heart. Beyond his on-screen work, Lawrence is celebrated for his influence on stand-up comedy, with specials like You So Crazy cementing his status as one of the greats. With his enduring talent and impact, Martin Lawrence remains a beloved and influential figure in comedy and Hollywood. RELATED STORY: Black Actors Who Played Multiple Roles In The Same Movie

Akon — April 16 Source: Getty Akon, born on April 16, 1973, is a globally renowned singer, songwriter, producer, and entrepreneur whose unique blend of R&B, hip-hop, and Afrobeat has earned him international acclaim. Rising to fame with hits like “Locked Up,” “Lonely,” and “Smack That,” Akon became one of the most successful artists of the 2000s, known for his distinctive voice and infectious melodies. Beyond his music career, he has made a significant impact as a producer, collaborating with artists like Lady Gaga, T-Pain, and David Guetta. Akon is also a visionary entrepreneur and philanthropist, spearheading initiatives like Akon Lighting Africa, which provides solar power to underserved communities across the continent.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar — April 16 Source: Getty Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, born on April 16, 1947, is a basketball legend, author, and activist widely regarded as one of the greatest players in NBA history. Over his 20-year career, primarily with the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers, Abdul-Jabbar became the league’s all-time leading scorer, a six-time NBA champion, and a six-time MVP, thanks to his iconic skyhook shot and unmatched skill on the court. Beyond basketball, he is a prolific writer and cultural commentator, using his platform to advocate for social justice, education, and equality. Abdul-Jabbar has authored numerous books and essays, earning respect as a thought leader and intellectual. RELATED STORY: Top 25 Athletes Of All-Time That Were Bald

Kimberly Elise — April 17 Source: Getty Kimberly Elise, born on April 17, 1967, is an acclaimed actress known for her powerful performances and ability to bring depth and authenticity to her roles. She gained widespread recognition with her breakout role in Set It Off and continued to captivate audiences in films like Beloved, Diary of a Mad Black Woman, and For Colored Girls. With her emotional range and commanding presence, Elise has earned multiple NAACP Image Awards and critical acclaim throughout her career. Beyond her work on screen, she is an advocate for wellness and healthy living, often sharing her passion for plant-based lifestyles and holistic health.

Shemar Moore — April 20 Source: Getty Shemar Moore, born on April 20, 1970, is an actor, model, and producer celebrated for his charisma, talent, and versatility on screen. He first rose to fame as Malcolm Winters on the long-running soap opera The Young and the Restless, earning a Daytime Emmy Award for his performance. Moore later became a household name with his role as Derek Morgan on the hit crime drama Criminal Minds, where his charm and intensity made him a fan favorite. Currently, he stars as the lead in the action-packed series S.W.A.T., showcasing his range as both an actor and producer. Beyond his acting career, Moore is known for his philanthropic efforts and his dedication to raising awareness for multiple sclerosis, a cause close to his heart. RELATED STORY: Shemar Moore Gives Zaddy Vibes At The 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards

Killer Mike — April 20 Source: Getty Killer Mike, born Michael Render on April 20, 1975, is a rapper, activist, and entrepreneur known for his powerful voice both in music and social justice. As one-half of the critically acclaimed hip-hop duo Run the Jewels, Killer Mike has delivered hard-hitting lyrics and electrifying performances on albums that have garnered a global fanbase. Beyond his music, he is a passionate advocate for issues like racial equality, economic empowerment, and criminal justice reform, often using his platform to spark meaningful conversations and inspire change. Killer Mike is also a successful entrepreneur, co-owning businesses like the Atlanta-based barbershop chain The SWAG Shop. With his blend of artistry, activism, and community leadership, Killer Mike has solidified his legacy as a transformative figure in both hip-hop and society.

Terrence J — April 21 Source: Getty Terrence J, born Terrence Jenkins on April 21, 1982, is a television host, actor, and producer known for his charm, versatility, and entrepreneurial spirit. He first gained fame as the co-host of BET’s 106 & Park, where he became a beloved figure in music and pop culture. Terrence J later expanded his career as a host on E! News and as an actor in films like Think Like a Man and The Perfect Match. Beyond his on-screen work, he is a producer and author, with his book The Wealth of My Mother’s Wisdom offering inspiration and life lessons. Terrence J is also a dedicated philanthropist, supporting initiatives in education and mentorship. RELATED STORY: 25 Unforgettable ‘106 & Park’ Moments

Gugu Mbatha-Raw — April 21 Source: Getty Gugu Mbatha-Raw, born on April 21, 1983, is a critically acclaimed actress celebrated for her versatility, grace, and powerful performances across film, television, and theater. She gained widespread recognition with standout roles in films like Belle, Beyond the Lights, and The Morning Show, where her ability to bring depth and nuance to her characters earned her critical acclaim. Gugu has also shined in projects like Black Mirror’s Emmy-winning episode San Junipero and the Marvel series Loki. Beyond her acting career, she is an advocate for diversity in storytelling and supports humanitarian causes, including her work as a global Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Sherri Shepard — April 22 Source: Getty Sherri Shepherd, born on April 22, 1967, is a comedian, actress, author, and television host known for her infectious humor, vibrant personality, and versatility in entertainment. She gained widespread recognition as a co-host on The View, where her wit and relatability earned her a Daytime Emmy Award. Sherri has also showcased her comedic talent in sitcoms like Less Than Perfect and 30 Rock, as well as in films such as Precious and Think Like a Man. Beyond acting, she is a successful author and entrepreneur, inspiring others with her books and ventures in health and wellness. In 2022, she launched her own daytime talk show, Sherri, further solidifying her place as a beloved figure in television. RELATED STORY: Sherri Shepherd Honored with Hollywood Star, Surrounded by Friends

Tim Duncan — April 25 Source: Getty Tim Duncan, born on April 25, 1976, is a retired professional basketball player widely regarded as one of the greatest power forwards in NBA history. Known as “The Big Fundamental” for his exceptional skill, consistency, and unselfish play, Duncan spent his entire 19-year career with the San Antonio Spurs. He led the team to five NBA championships, earned two MVP awards, and was a 15-time All-Star, leaving an indelible mark on the game. Beyond his on-court achievements, Duncan is celebrated for his quiet leadership, humility, and dedication to teamwork. Since retiring, he has remained involved in basketball as a coach and mentor while also focusing on philanthropy through the Tim Duncan Foundation, which supports health, education, and youth sports initiatives. RELATED STORY: The Most Dominant Performances In NBA Finals History

Ella Fitzgerald — April 25 Source: Getty Ella Fitzgerald, born on April 25, 1917, was a legendary jazz singer whose extraordinary voice and timeless artistry earned her the title “The First Lady of Song.” Over her six-decade career, Fitzgerald became one of the most celebrated vocalists in history, known for her impeccable tone, incredible range, and unmatched ability to scat sing. She recorded iconic interpretations of the Great American Songbook, collaborating with legends like Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, and Count Basie. With 13 Grammy Awards and countless hits, including “Summertime,” “A-Tisket, A-Tasket,” and “Dream a Little Dream of Me,” her influence on music is immeasurable. Beyond her musical achievements, Fitzgerald broke barriers as a Black artist during a time of segregation, paving the way for future generations. Ella Fitzgerald passed away on June 15, 1996, at the age of 79, leaving behind a legacy as one of the greatest voices in music history. Her contributions to jazz and popular music continue to inspire and resonate worldwide. Apollo Theater Raises Record Breaking Millions at Gala, Honors Legends

Erica Campbell — April 29 Source: Erica Campbell / Erica Campbell Erica Campbell, born on April 29, 1972, is a Grammy-winning gospel singer, songwriter, radio host, and author celebrated for her powerful voice and uplifting message. As one-half of the iconic gospel duo Mary Mary, Erica rose to fame with hits like “Shackles (Praise You)” and “God in Me,” blending contemporary sounds with faith-based lyrics. The duo earned multiple Grammy Awards, Stellar Awards, and BET Awards, solidifying their place as trailblazers in gospel music. In addition to her success with Mary Mary, Erica launched a thriving solo career, with her debut album Help earning a Grammy and critical acclaim. Beyond music, she is the host of the nationally syndicated radio show Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, where she inspires listeners daily with messages of faith, positivity, and empowerment. Erica is also a devoted wife, mother, and author, using her platform to encourage others to live with purpose and grace. RELATED STORY: From Gospel to Hip-Hop: Day 2 of the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025

Master P — April 29 Source: Vincent Davis Master P, born Percy Miller on April 29, 1970, is a rapper, entrepreneur, producer, and philanthropist who became a trailblazer in the music industry and beyond. As the founder of No Limit Records, he revolutionized the business of hip-hop in the 1990s, building an empire with chart-topping albums and a roster of successful artists. Known for hits like “Make ‘Em Say Uhh!” and his larger-than-life persona, Master P became a cultural icon. Beyond music, he expanded into film, television, sports, and consumer goods, showcasing his business acumen and versatility. A passionate advocate for financial literacy and community empowerment, Master P has used his success to uplift others, investing in education and entrepreneurship initiatives.