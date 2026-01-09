Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

10 Jill Scott Songs You Have to Know

Jill Scott isn’t just a singer, she’s a storyteller, a poet, and one of the most important voices in modern R&B and soul.

From raw vulnerability to unapologetic confidence, her music has soundtracked love, heartbreak, healing, and Black womanhood for over two decades.

With Jill Scott officially back in album mode and releasing new music, now is the perfect time to revisit the songs that define her legacy.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or just discovering her catalog, these are 10 Jill Scott songs you absolutely have to know.

RELATED: Jill Scott Says She’s Lost More Money Than People Typically Earn