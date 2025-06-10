Apollo Theater Raises Record Breaking Millions at Gala, Honors Legends

Source: Daniel Zuchnik / Getty

The nation’s iconic Apollo Theater in Harlem announced a record breaking $3.2 million raised at its 2025 Spring gala. The funds will support year-round programming that amplifies artistic excellence, youth education, community engagement and a major renovation of the over 100 year old theater that has launched the careers of thousands of African American artists from Ella Fitzgerald to James Brown to Gladys Knight, H.E.R. D’Angelo, and Lauryn Hill. Its Amateur Night is the genesis for popular shows like American Idol

It was a night filled with purpose and praise, honoring music industry titan Clive Davis with the Legacy Award and inducting him into the Apollo’s Walk of Fame. Rising from the very same stage she first stepped on as a child, Harlem-born artist and multi-hyphenate Teyana Taylor received the inaugural Innovator Award. Radio/TV personality Jazmyn Summerswas there for Radio One to bring you the tea.



Clive Davis: Reviving Icons and Shaping Sound

Few figures in the music industry have shaped careers as profoundly—or resuscitated them as masterfully—as Clive Davis. The legendary executive, founder of Arista Records, famously revitalized the careers of two vocal powerhouses: Aretha Franklin and Dionne Warwick.

After Aretha Franklin’s chart presence had faded by the late 1970s, Davis signed her to Arista in 1980. With an ear toward contemporary production, he paired her with rising producers like Luther Vandross, resulting in the chart-topping Jump to It and the Grammy-winning Freeway of Love.

Franklin’s resurgence under Davis’s leadership marked one of the most celebrated comebacks in music.

Equally powerful was Davis’s role in returning Dionne Warwick to the top. After a career lull, he signed her to Arista in 1979. Warwick was unsure of her future in music—until Davis stepped in.

“You may be ready to give the business up,” Davis told her, “but the business is not ready to give you up.”

That encouragement led to I’ll Never Love This Way Again—a platinum-selling hit—and the landmark anthem “That’s What Friends Are For.”

Decades later, Warwick recounted:

“His words still ring in my ear… ‘Uh‑uh, young lady. You may be ready to give this industry up, but the industry is not ready to give you up.”

Teyana Taylor: From Harlem Kid to Culture Shaper

For Teyana Taylor, the night was a homecoming. Having first performed at the Apollo at just 8 years old, she returned now as a bold and boundary-breaking artist, director, and fashion visionary. Receiving the Innovator Award, Taylor offered heartfelt thanks to the institution that shaped her beginnings:

“Thank you for the village you have placed in my life. I’m filled with so much gratitude.”

Her evolution from neighborhood prodigy to industry innovator reflects the very soul of the Apollo’s mission—to nurture, elevate, and honor Black brilliance.

A Starry Celebration of Sound and Legacy

Hosted by comedian Kym Whitley, the gala unfolded with a vibrant lineup of performers, including Method Man, Busta Rhymes, Deborah Cox, Shoshana Bean, The Baylor Project, Avery Sunshine, and Camille A. Brown & Dancers—all brought to life under the direction of musical maestro Adam Blackstone.

Civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton presented a moving tribute to longtime Apollo supporter entrepreneur Richard Parsons, recognizing his visionary leadership and dedication.

And when the formal program ended, Harlem kept dancing—thanks to the return of DJ D-Nice, who transformed 126th Street into a star-studded party pulsing with joy, rhythm, and community love.

The Apollo’s Next Act: Restoration and Renewal

Apollo President and CEO Michelle Ebanks unveiled a bold vision for the theater’s future, including an expansive renovation of the historic venue:

“Our education program is reaching more young people than ever… this renovation is part of an evolution set in motion more than a decade ago.”

Updates will include new orchestra seating, modern acoustics and lighting, upgraded dressing rooms, and a full restoration of the iconic Apollo marquee—ensuring the venue remains as powerful visually as it is spiritually.

The 2025 Apollo Spring Gala was more than a fundraiser—it was a resounding testament to the resilience and ongoing influence of Black music, art, and community. Its success in raising over $3.2 million positions the theater for its next phase, ensuring the Apollo remains a beacon for future generations of artists.

Check out carpet interviews, Clive spilling the real tea on Aretha’s and Dionne’s comeback, Teyana’s speech, and some of the dynamic performances BELOW.

