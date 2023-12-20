Listen Live
News

12 Of The Biggest Selling Christmas Gifts Of All-Time

Published on December 20, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphics Updated Nov 2023
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Cabbage Patch dolls

Source: Vince Talotta / Getty

Christmas is just around the corner and everyone is already getting into the festive spirit. It’s a time for giving, celebrating, and spending quality time with loved ones. And let’s not forget about all the delicious food and drinks that come along with it.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

As much as we love the holiday season, it can also be a stressful time trying to find the perfect gifts for our friends and family. Luckily, over the years there have been some clear winners when it comes to Christmas gifts that are guaranteed to please. Over the years, there have been some Christmas gifts that had people camping out and breaking the bank to get them underneath their tree.

Here are 12 of the biggest-selling Christmas gifts of all time.

The article “12 Of The Biggest Selling Christmas Gifts Of All-Time” was created with the help of ChatGPT

1. Nintendo NES System

Vintage Game Console Shoot Source:Getty

The original Nintendo Entertainment System, released in 1985, was one of the most popular Christmas gifts of all time. It revolutionized home gaming and created a whole new industry. The NES was the first console to feature iconic characters like Mario, Zelda, Donkey Kong, and more. It also featured groundbreaking technology such as interchangeable cartridges and improved graphics.

2. Furby

Echter 'Furby' und 'Mowgwai', der falsche 'Furby' 1999 Source:Getty

Furby was an interactive robotic toy that debuted in 1998 and quickly became one of the hottest Christmas gifts of all time. This furry creature could interact with its owner by responding to voice commands and playing games. Furby also had its own language – Furbish – which it used to communicate with its owne

3. Tickle Me Elmo

Tyco's Tickle Me Elmo doll, popular toy Source:Getty

Tickle Me Elmo has been a holiday favorite for over 20 years now! This cuddly red monster is a Sesame Street character who loves to be tickled when his tummy is pressed. He also talks and sings when he’s tickled enough! Tickle Me Elmo has become an iconic Christmas gift, making him one of the best-selling toys of all time.

4. Sony Playstation 2

JAPAN-SONY-PLAYSTATION2-4 Source:Getty

The Sony PlayStation 2 launched in 2000 and quickly became one of the best-selling video game consoles ever made. It featured improved graphics, better sound quality, and more memory than its predecessor – the original PlayStation – making it a must-have gift for any serious gamer during the holidays!

5. Apple iPod

BRITAIN-COURT-MUSIC-BEATLES-US-COPYRIGHT Source:Getty

When Apple released its first iPod in 2001, it revolutionized how people listened to music on the go! This device allowed users to store thousands of songs on a tiny device that fit into their pocket or purse – perfect for long car rides or trips away from home! The iPod quickly became one of the most popular Christmas gifts ever made!

6. Microsoft Xbox 360

The heroine Kameo from 'Kameo: Elements of Power' for the Microsoft Xbox 360 which is scheduled to Source:Getty

The Xbox 360 was Microsoft’s entry into the world of console gaming back in 2005 and it quickly became one of the most popular gaming consoles ever made! Its revolutionary Kinect system allowed players to control games using their body movement instead of a traditional controller – something that had never been seen before! The Xbox 360 remains one of the top selling video game consoles today!

7. Apple iPhone

BRITAIN-US-SPAIN-IT-TELECOMMUNICATIONS-COMPANY Source:Getty

Apple changed how we use cell phones forever when they released their first iPhone in 2007. This revolutionary device combined a phone, camera, music player, web browser and much more into a single device that fit right into your pocket! The iPhone quickly became one of the hottest Christmas gifts ever made and continues to be incredibly popular today!

8. Apple iPad

CEO Steve Jobs introduces a new wireless printing feature that will be available on the Apple iPad at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco, Calif. on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2010 Source:Getty

Just three years after releasing its first iPhone, Apple unveiled its iPad tablet computer in 2010 which revolutionized mobile computing once again! This sleek device allows users to do everything from browsing websites to playing games on-the-go without sacrificing performance or portability – perfect for travelers or students looking for an alternative way to stay connected while away from home!

9. LEGOs

Bill Clinton and White House LEGO Replica Source:Getty

LEGO sets have been around since 1949 but they remain incredibly popular today as kids love building things out of these colorful blocks! LEGO sets come in all shapes and sizes ranging from small individual pieces up to massive multi-thousand piece sets that can take days or even weeks to complete – making them perfect for anyone looking for an engaging activity during winter break or school holidays!

10. Hatchimals

Hamleys Christmas Showcase Source:Getty

Hatchimals were introduced by Spin Master Toys back in 2016 and have become an instant hit with kids everywhere since then thanks to their interactive nature – each Hatchimal starts off as an egg which must be “hatched” by following instructions provided by its owner before it can be played with or interacted with further – making them perfect for anyone looking for an engaging pet without having any messes or allergies associated with owning real animals

11. Seeing double: Two-month-old twins Julien and Malcolm Dalgliesh of Toronto are almost dwarfed by thi…

Seeing double: Two-month-old twins Julien and Malcolm Dalgliesh of Toronto are almost dwarfed by thi... Source:Getty

The history of Cabbage Patch Kids dates back to 1976 when 21-year-old art student Xavier Roberts created a set of hand-stitched, one-of-a-kind dolls called “Little People.” These original creations were inspired by his love for the Appalachian Mountains and their tradition of crafting primitive dolls from natural materials.

The Cabbage Patch Kids craze reached its peak in 1983 when they were named one of the hottest toys of the holiday season. The demand was so high that parents would line up for hours

12. Barbie

US-LIFESTYLE-TOYS-BARBIE Source:Getty

Barbie has been a popular gift choice for young girls since her debut in 1959. With her ever-evolving fashion and career choices, Barbie has remained a top-selling gift for over 60 years.

RELATED TAGS

Christmas

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close