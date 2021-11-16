VIDEO: Watch Mariah Carey Announce Her Festive New McDonald’s Hustle ‘The Mariah Menu’

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

All she wants for Christmas … are those Golden Arches.

Mariah Carey, already owning the holiday’s unofficial anthem “All I Want for Christmas,” is expanding her annual holiday queendom with in a new collaboration with McDonald’s. The fast-food chain announced Wednesday that it’s teaming up with Carey for 12 days of free food.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Beginning Dec. 13, “The Mariah Menu,” will feature a select free item each day through Christmas Eve with a $1 minimum purchase on McDonald’s mobile app. Carey said in a statement: Some of my favorite memories with my kids are our family trips to McDonald’s, and of course, each of us has our go-to order,” adding hers is the cheeseburger with extra pickles.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Jennifer Healan, McDonald’s vice president of U.S. marketing, brand content and engagement, said in a statement that Carey “goes with the holidays like ketchup and fries, so we couldn’t think of a better partner to help us celebrate the upcoming season.”

There’s no lamb on the menu for the Lambily, but McDonald’s said the menu items will be served in “fun and festive packaging” that “Lambily and McDonald’s fans will love.”

Watch the promo below:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE