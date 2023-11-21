Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Former mob member A$AP Relli, born Terell Ephron, is accusing Rocky of shooting him after a disagreement got heated.

While at a preliminary hearing Monday in Los Angeles alleged that it all began when Rocky promised to help pay for a friend’s funeral in 2021. However, Relli didn’t believe he actually went through with the promise and decided to end the friendship a month later when he heard Rocky badmouthing him.

Eventually, on November 6, 2021, he saw Rocky and two other mob members, A$AP Illz A$AP Twelvyy, hanging out in front of a parking garage on Hollywood Boulevard.

The physical altercation begins there, which can be seen in surveillance footage shown in court. The video appears to show Rocky approaching Relli and pushing him.

“He grabbed me on my collar. He was shaking me. I tried to push him off, get his hands off,” Relli said in the courtroom, according to PEOPLE. “That’s when [Rocky] pulled a gun from his waistband. It was a standard clip and a semi-automatic black gun.”

Relli alleges that Rocky pointed the gun at his stomach and threatened to kill him. The video shows a man, who prosecutors say is Rocky, holding a gun behind his back while confronting Relli.

That’s when Relli said he was shot at three or four times; however, the video doesn’t catch the gun going off, and there’s no audio to hear the gunshots. In a separate video clip from a different angle, prosecutors say two gunshots can be heard, but there’s no video of the incident.

M.L. Villar ruled that there was sufficient evidence for Rocky to stand trial despite pleading not guilty to two felony counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

The Harlem native’s trial is set to begin on Jan. 8.

See how social media is reacting to Rocky’s legal woes below.

A$AP Rocky To Stand Trial In Shooting Case As Video Of Incident Emerges was originally published on cassiuslife.com