Singer-Songwriter Andrea Martin, Who Penned Songs For Toni Braxton & En Vogue, Has Died

Andrea Martin, a Grammy Award-winning songwriter and singer, has died according to a statement that appeared on social media. Martin, a Brooklyn, N.Y. native, penned hits for the likes of Toni Braxton and En Vogue among others.
While the details of Martin’s passing are being kept private by the family, the news has sent shockwaves throughout the music industry where Martin was deeply respected for her work as a songwriter and remembered as an artist herself.
“Dear Family and Friends, it is with a heavy heart we inform you of the passing of our beautiful Andrea Martin also known as ‘Annie,’” began the statement, which was shared via Martin’s Instagram Story feed. “Andrea will always be remembered for her passion and dedication to her family and friends. Her impact will continue to be felt and heard for a lifetime.”
The statement continues, “We thank you in advance for your condolences, love, compassion and understanding during this time. Please limit calls as we are trying to finalize arrangements at this time, Once finalized, we will be sure to post arrangements. Forever a legend. April 14 – September 27.”
Martin lent her pen to Monica and her hit “Before You Walk Out My Life” and SWV’s “You’re The One” along with Angie Stone’s “I Wish I Didn’t Miss You.”
For Braxton, Martin penned “I Love Me Some Him” and “Don’t Let Go (Love)” for En Vogue. She also wrote for The Braxtons sisters, Blu Cantrell, Nelly, Melanie Fiona, and Sean Kingston among others.
Martin’s singing debut occurred in 1998 with the release of her album, The Best Of Me. A single from the album, “Let Me Return The Favor” peaked at No. 82 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.
On Twitter, the news of Andrea Martin’s passing has garnered a number of responses, many of which point to the fact that she too was a powerful vocalist herself. We’ve amassed a few of the responses below.
May Andrea Martin rest powerfully in peace. Thank you for the music.
—
Photo: Getty
1.
REST IN PEACE ANDREA MARTIN #andreamartin pic.twitter.com/PVlidPko9K
— Jay Ross (@Soulcraver76) September 27, 2021
2.
Some songs Andrea Martin (#RIP) wrote/co-wrote:
“Don’t Let Go (Love)” by En Vogue
“You’re The One” by SWV
“Before You Walk Out Of My Life” by Monica
“I Love Me Some Him” by Toni Braxton
“I Got Somebody Else” by Changing Faceshttps://t.co/q3DZ6ZTMyN pic.twitter.com/fdz5ocTloF
— I want it all. Vaxxed & 6ft from y’all. (@markchappelle) September 27, 2021
3.
– RIP to the legend Andrea Martin. her pen was unmatched and brought so many of your favorite songs to life! pic.twitter.com/qs8U80tShu
— Rob Milton (@therobmilton) September 27, 2021
4.
Toni Braxton’s “I Love Me Some Him” and Angie Stone’s “Wish I Didn’t Miss You” ANDREA MARTIN?!
— ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) September 28, 2021
5.
Only a couple of weeks ago we were talking about Andrea Martin actually being the vocals of the iconic club track “Show Me Love” by Robin S.
Andrea penned and produced hits for En Vogue, Monica, Toni Braxton, OutKast and more #RIP pic.twitter.com/n7n7U7j7nZ
— robert. (@FierceRobert) September 27, 2021
6.
RIP ANDREA MARTIN
The Acclaimed Singer/Songwriter and Grammy Winner has passed away! #RIPAndreaMartin pic.twitter.com/Ml0y0UEH3v
— Sam Cook (@SamCook_7) September 28, 2021
7.
One of my favourite songs written by the amazing Andrea Martin.
— Siima K K Sabiti (@kanyindo) September 28, 2021
8.
Rest in peace Andrea Martin, she has just passed away at the age of 49. She wrote Better in time for @leonalewis pic.twitter.com/ryK4iQVRRa
— Mr Trần (QQ) (@Quan301290) September 28, 2021
9.
RIP to the exceptional, the talented, bigger than life Andrea Martin. Thinking of you and your loved ones tonight. pic.twitter.com/LCf8djCWXw
— Cyn Santana (@Cyn_Santana) September 28, 2021
10.
Rest in peace to R&B singer/songwriter, Andrea Martin.
If I had to choose my three of my favorite songs that Andrea Martin had a hand in writing/co-writing: pic.twitter.com/XBbUin0RJh
— señor travis. (@travisfromthebk) September 28, 2021
11.
When Lil’ Kim and Andrea Martin did the record Money Talks. Andrea, your voice Is so beautiful and smooth. This record is one of my favorites. FLY HIGH QUEEN pic.twitter.com/oY9SJiEFGR
— lilkimvideos_ (@lilkimvideos1) September 28, 2021
12.
Im crushed. I love Andrea Martin. She is magic personified! https://t.co/eIikmSi6dD
— Ebro (@oldmanebro) September 28, 2021
13.
I loved Melanie Fiona & Andrea Martin’s musical chemistry it’s all over Melanie’s debut “The Bridge”!
Give It To Me Right
Ay Yo
Walk On By
You Stop My Heart
It Kills Me
Teach Him #RIPAndreaMartin pic.twitter.com/whGiQCUlpc
— JR’s World Of Soul (@JrWorldOfSoul) September 28, 2021
14.
My God. What a loss. God bless her family and friends! Andrea Martin was legendary! https://t.co/J8zY4YG0Hg
— Sy Smith (@Syberspace) September 28, 2021
15.
Andrea Martin smashed this.
Watch the music video for “Set It Off” by Organized Noise feat. Andrea Martin & Queen Latifah https://t.co/BetRNKvcZI
— I want it all. Vaxxed & 6ft from y’all. (@markchappelle) September 27, 2021
Singer-Songwriter Andrea Martin, Who Penned Songs For Toni Braxton & En Vogue, Has Died was originally published on hiphopwired.com