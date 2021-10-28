HomeArts & Entertainment

Love & Hip Hop's Amara La Negra's Jaw Dropping Weight Loss [PHOTOS]

'Love And Hip Hop' Miami Screening

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

Love and Hip Hop Miami cast member Amara La Negra is clapping back at those making comments about her weight.

When the public was first introduced to Amara on the Miami reality show, she was very curvy.

She recently posted photos with a lot less weight. She said she lost weight due to a lot of stress that she was under.

“There was a lot of stuff going on in my life,” she said. “I love it! And to be honest, I embrace my stretch marks, my cellulite, my dimples my everything because I can still get it. So what’s the problem? What? I had a fan base that followed me because I was very curvy and I represented the Latinas and the Black beautiful women that were curvy and I get that part, but some part of that was a little bit unhealthy for me, personally.”

She also revealed she had a miscarriage.

“I cried for days cause I really did want to have that baby!” read the caption. “I’m not getting any younger and I’ve always been afraid of waiting too long ‘til it’s too late. I had so many dreams and hopes that just bled out of me. My motherly and nurturing instincts kicked in, but it was too late.”

Amara is clapping back at people who claim they don’t like her thinner appearance. She said if you want to unfollow her because of it she’s fine with that, I’ll get a new fanbase.

See pics here!

